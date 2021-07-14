Helena Christensen shares peek inside jaw-dropping holiday home

Helena Christensen has jetted off to her holiday home in her native Denmark – and the views alone will leave you breathless.

The supermodel lives in a quirky property right on the beach and her bohemian flair is clear to see throughout.

Sharing a glimpse inside her abode on Instagram, Helena revealed a living room filled with artwork and books and decorated in a mix of colours including red, white and pink.

The room lets in plenty of natural light thanks to the abundance of windows, and her patio doors lead out onto a terrace kitted out with a table and chairs for alfresco dining.

There are plenty of plants and flowers and two sofas take centre stage, alongside her dog's cute pink bed.

Posting another photo of her balcony, Helena has the best views of the ocean and sweeping greenery surrounding her lavish home.

Helena's vacation home is filled with books and artwork

She also uploaded a photo of the room at sunset, with nothing but a couple of candles and the sky lighting the interior – and it looked heavenly!

Fans were in agreement over Helena's jaw-dropping home, with one writing: "Peace on this earth, breathtaking... you're so lucky for a view like that x!" A second said: "Of all your beautiful views, I love your shares of this spot of heaven!"

A third added: "Pure perfection and tranquillity," and a fourth said: "Heaven on earth!"

Fans loved her spectacular sunset view

Helena also owns a home in the Catskills, New York, where each room is filled with hundreds of books and interesting pieces of artwork, including framed photos of high-fashion shoots – and of course, plenty of beautiful vintage and designer clothing.

Helena recently admitted that flying home to Denmark was a much more pleasant experience during the pandemic due to restrictions put in place.

"Actually, when you have all the tests in place it’s really easy to travel," she told The Times' Weekend magazine. "For someone like me who has been in airports and planes for so much of their life, it was so much easier [during lockdown]."

Helena also has an outdoor seating area

She explained: "You’d literally get to an empty airport in a third of the time with no traffic, there’d be just me checking in, and a lot of cleaning people so the airports were the most hygienic they’d ever been and they were pumping in all that fresh oxygen into the plane every minute.

"You were alone on it and you felt like you basically owned the biggest private jet in the world. Now we’re back to normal."

