Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is currently staying at Balmoral Castle in Scotland during her summer break, but she has been spending a lot of time at Windsor Castle this year, where she has the most beautiful garden.

Before and after photos shared by the Royal Collection Trust have revealed the garden's huge transformation from the early 1900s to today.

The initial black-and-white snap showed the East Terrace with a circular pond and water feature in the middle, accessed via a wide path. It broke up sections of manicured lawns complete with plant beds in the shape of triangles and rectangles.

WATCH: The Queen Shares Video Tour Of Gardens At Home Inside Windsor Castle

Since then, the Duke of Edinburgh redesigned the flowerbeds with three sections of roses in each quarter of grass, and the yew trees now circling the water.

The caption explained: "This first image of the East Terrace Garden was taken around 1900. You can see how the landscape has changed if you swipe to compare it to a modern photo. Some of the yew trees have been removed, and there are now large rose beds around the central pool.

The Royal Collection Trust shared before and after photos

"The garden is open to visitors at weekends until 5 September."

Royal fans were divided over which garden they preferred, with one commenting: "I love the modern layout," and a second remarking: "I generally like older design, but in this case I prefer the modern. Way too many yew trees in the original, and the Victorian fake-classical columns around the pool are a no for me."

The Queen and Prince Philip stayed at Windsor Castle amid the pandemic

Meanwhile, others wrote: "WOW! I prefer the old one. It looks so much better and the flowers must have been beautifully colourful," and: "I prefer the old version, the new one is too simple."

The 95-year-old monarch usually takes up official residence at Windsor for a month over Easter, and also spends at least one week there in June while attending Royal Ascot and the Order of the Garter service at St George's Chapel. But she spent a lot of the pandemic at the royal residence and has been residing at the home following the death of her husband Prince Philip in April 2021.

The castle, which is located just an hour's drive away from Buckingham Palace, is the largest occupied castle in the world with around 1,000 rooms and 484,000 square feet of space.

