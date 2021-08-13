Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla move homes to reunite with the Queen Prince Charles has been touring Scotland as part of his royal engagements

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have been pictured arriving at their Scottish residence, Birkhall, as they are set to visit the Queen at Balmoral this summer.

In pictures published by MailOnline, the couple were seen arriving by car at their home, which is located on the Queen's estate in Aberdeenshire.

Prince Charles has been touring Scotland as part of his latest royal engagements, but is expected to spend time with his mother as she enjoys her annual summer holiday at the Scottish estate.

The Prince of Wales usually resides at his London property, Clarence House, which has previously been home to the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen Mother.

The house is steeped in history, with the Queen giving birth to Princess Anne at the property in 1950 before moving into Buckingham Palace.

Clarence House is Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's primary residence

Prince Charles carried out extensive renovation work before he moved in, but has kept many of the rooms just as they were when his grandmother lived there.

The royal couple's Scottish residence is just as grand, and the incredible property has played host to their honeymoon, as well as the Queen and Prince Philip's all those years ago.

The Queen will have plenty of visitors to keep her company at Balmoral this year, as on Wednesday Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were spotted arriving for their first family holiday with their baby son August.

Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in 2018

Eugenie and Jack are visitors to the Queen's Scottish estate every summer and this is believed to be their first holiday with August, who was born in February.

During an appearance in ITV's Our Queen at Ninety, Eugenie described Balmoral as "the most beautiful place on earth", saying: "I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

She added at the time: "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run."

