Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo is an interior design pro - see dining room Edo is a property expert and designer

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is a property specialist, designer, dad and husband according to his Instagram bio – and he's flexed his design muscles with an impressive photograph of a room he's helped to mastermind.

The father-of-one uploaded an impressive post of a jaw-dropping dining room, with the caption: "We found this stunning piece of stone on a trip to Italy and immediately decided we need to make a table @banda.property #bandadesignstudio."

The main photograph revealed an impressive double-height room with ornate cornice detailing, wall panneling, parquet flooring and the focal point - that statement table. The room also features a modern low-hanging strip light, abstract artwork on the wall and industrial-style chairs.

As well as a photograph of the finished table in situ in an immaculate dining room, Edoardo shared images of the natural piece of stone in the workshop to showcase the journey of the table.

Princess Beatrice's husband has an eye for interior design

The comments section was awash with praise for the designer's genius idea and the finished result of the stylish space. One fan wrote: "Wow! That really is stunning", and another added: "Gorgeous very fancy table."

Despite many fans' assumptions, it is unknown if this image has been taken inside Edoardo and Princess Beatrice's current home inside St James's Palace.

The royal rarely shows her impressive home

It is more likely that the impressive dining room is within one of the properties that Edoardo has worked on with his company, Banda Property.

Princess Beatrice has shown off very little of her current home, unlike her sister Princess Eugenie who allows fans to glimpse inside her royal home of Frogmore Cottage which is the official UK residence for their cousin, Prince Harry.

The royal couple could choose to leave St James' Palace when their baby is born

It is unknown whether the couple will remain living at the palace long term, especially as they are set to welcome their first child this year. Beatrice and Edoardo were, in fact, recently spotted house-hunting in the Cotswolds – watch this space!

