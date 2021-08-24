Drew Barrymore's bedroom selfie has everyone noticing one thing Now endorsed by miners and Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore's moments from home have become quite popular among her fans, as they give an insight into her tastes and lifestyle that remain uniquely her own.

SEE: Drew Barrymore shares 'raw' photo - and sparks a huge reaction

The star shared a moment from a night in bed with her followers on social media, but it didn't quite get the reaction she expected.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Drew Barrymore in tears in emotional video

Drew posted on her Instagram a selfie where she showed the book she was reading that night, John Green's The Anthropocene Reviewed.

"Loving this book so much @johngreenwritesbooks," she wrote in the caption.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore's daily diet revealed: how she lost 20lbs

However, what fans really took notice of was the headlamp she donned to read that was attached to a band, almost like the kind that a miner would wear.

The actress' headlamp became the center of attention in her bedroom selfie

The quirky reading choice garnered several laughing and heart emojis in the comments section, as one fan wrote, "That headlamp is such a good idea for reading."

Another commented, "Headlamp is the only way to go," with a third also adding, "LOVE!!! Wait a minute! Where did you get that AWESOME headband light????"

The 50 First Dates star recently had another moment which left an impression on fans when all they could see was one thing.

MORE: Drew Barrymore looks incredible in swimsuit – complete with eye-catching accessory

READ: Drew Barrymore pays emotional tribute to close friend Reese Witherspoon

Drew shared a video of hers from the inside of her kitchen, showing her followers how it was getting renovated and talking through her color choices.

But as she walked her fans through the work, all they could talk about in the comments section was her simple and adorable outfit, particularly her jeans.

Drew's kitchen renovation video caught the eye of several of her fans

"All I can say is I need to know what jeans those are cause they look amazing," one fan commented, with another saying, "It is looking SO GOOD!!!! and I'm in love with your outfit!!!!!"

A third also added, "What kind of jeans are you wearing?!!!" And many more continued to ask about the same and profess how much they loved the pair on her.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.