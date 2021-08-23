Drew Barrymore took some time for reflection this weekend and shared a striking photo with her fans as she focused on her wellbeing.

The candid image shows Drew lying on her side and resting her head on her arm. Totally makeup-free and with her hair tied up, the actress's natural beauty shines through as she looks expressionless at the camera.

MORE: Drew Barrymore's daily diet revealed: how she lost 20lbs

Loading the player...

WATCH: Drew Barrymore in tears in emotional video

"Just a raw and calm thoughtful moment," the 46-year-old captioned the snapshot. "I think this is the most beautiful picture of you I've ever seen," one follower remarked while a second added: "Like a painting!"

READ: Drew Barrymore in tears as she appears in emotional new video

MORE: Drew Barrymore will never get married again – details

A third told the actress: "Do you realize how beautiful you are? Not just features, but personality and perspective? Big ole gurl crush you are!" Indeed, the photo was liked by hundreds of thousands of fans, who were unanimous when it came to Drew's natural beauty.

Drew shared her 'raw' moment with fans on Instagram

It was a welcome moment of peace for the busy working mom. Drew shares two daughters with her ex-husband Will Kopelman - Olive, eight, and seven-year-old Frankie. The former couple were married from 2012 until 2016 - Drew's third marriage.

READ: Drew Barrymore reflects on the difficulties of becoming a parent

MORE: Pregnant celebrity brides: Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore and more

The star was married to her first husband Jeremy Thomas from 1994 until 1995, and later tied the knot with actor Tom Green in 2001, but the couple got divorced just a year later in 2002.

The star is a proud mom to daughters Olive and Frankie

Following her split from Will, Drew has vowed to never marry again. Speaking to People magazine in June, she stated: "Never. Never, never, never.

READ: Best friends Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore reveal very unusual nickname

MORE: Epic talk show hosts' homes revealed: Kelly Clarkson, Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden, more

"I will never get married again! And I also believe people should not say the word 'never,' and I will never, with a capital N-E-V-E-R, never get married.

Drew and Will were married from 2012 until 2016

"I never want to be entwined with someone like that again ever. You break up, and you move on. You get divorced, and it’s just so different."

Drew went on to explain that she thinks marriage is an outdated concept that doesn't always work in the modern day. "I love that we are trying to hold on to an institution that [started] when the closest person to you for companionship was a three-day horse ride away and your life span was 30 years."

Read more HELLO! US stories here