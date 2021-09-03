Princess Anne leaves Gatcombe Park for Scottish engagements The Princess Royal usually resides in Gloucestershire

Princess Anne has left her jaw-dropping 730-acre estate in Gloucestershire to temporarily stay near the Queen in Scotland.

We've seen The Princess Royal out and about appearing at various engagements up north including the official opening of Banchory and District Men's Shed on Wednesday.

The royal also paid a visit to Oban in the West Highlands to show her support for the Argyllshire Gathering Oban Games and even joined in on the fun, presenting medals and trophies to many of the Games' winners.

It is thought Anne is staying at the Queen's Balmoral estate where Her Majesty has been enjoying her summer break since 23 July.

The Queen spends every summer at Balmoral

It marks the Queen's first stay at the estate since the death of her husband the Duke of Edinburgh in April.

It has also been reported that other family members have paid the monarch a visit over the summer. It is believed the Queen even enjoyed a picnic with some of her great-grandchildren at Glen Muick, thought to be either Peter Phillips' children, Savannah and Isla, or Zara Tindall's daughters, Mia and Lena.

Anne usually resides at Gatcombe Park, which has been her home since 1976 when the Queen purchased it for her and her former husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

Princess Anne's home Gatcombe Park is surprisingly cosy

Now, Anne lives with her current husband Sir Timothy Laurence and her children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips live nearby on site.

The Princess Royal's house features five main bedrooms, four secondary bedrooms, four reception rooms, a library, a billiard room and a conservatory but the décor is surprisingly lowkey.

We know that Anne will be back in England by October as the royal diary has been updated by Buckingham Palace, revealing that on 12 October, she will be joined by her mother the Queen, at a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion.

