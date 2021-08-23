Princess Anne set to welcome thousands of visitors to private home next year The Queen's daughter lives at Gatcombe Park

Princess Anne is hoping to welcome thousands of visitors to her private home, Gatcombe Park in 2022 for the Festival of British Eventing.

This year, the prestigious event was supposed to take place between 6 – 8 August, but sadly, it had to be cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

At the time, event director Peter Phillips, who is Princess Anne's son, released a statement on the official website. Part of the statement explained: "It is with huge regret that the organisers of the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event. This has been an extremely difficult decision, but the situation with the pandemic is still too volatile."

The festival hasn't taken place since 2019

As well as the celebration of the sport, this festival brings together enthusiasts and local artisans. Many of the websites of the usual vendors relay that they hope to be back at the festival in 2022, and we're sure the royals will be busy working hard in the background to ensure the event goes ahead.

Princess Anne was gifted her estate by the Queen

Apart from this kind of equestrian event, the public do not usually get to see the grounds of Gatcombe Park because it is Princess Anne's private residence where she resides with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence.

Anne's two children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips also live within the grounds, so they all can enjoy the breathtaking 730-acre estate.

The interiors of Gatcombe Park are so cosy

While the 2022 visitors will be able to soak up the royal residence from the outside, but we have seen glimpses of the interiors before on social media. The home features five main bedrooms, four secondary bedrooms, four reception rooms, a library, a billiard room and a conservatory and the décor is surprisingly lowkey.

The Princess Royal has stayed at the property since 1976 when the Queen purchased it for her and her former husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

