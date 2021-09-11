Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11m ultra-stylish family home The Sussexes have an immaculate house in California

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and daughter Elizabeth 'Lilibet' Alexandra Mary Windsor in a stunning mansion in Montecito, California.

The couple swapped their UK base, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, for the beautiful US property which they purchased in June 2020.

From a spa to a tennis court and even their own private playground for their children to enjoy, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's epic home is another level of luxury…

WATCH: A tour of Prince Harry and Meghan's temporary LA home

There may be no public photos of Harry and Meghan's bedroom, but HomeAdvisor previously reconstructed the space as a 3D floor plan, complete with digitally rendered interiors. It showed that the couple's suite features four separate areas: an outdoor terrace, the bedroom, an en-suite bathroom and a dressing room.

A floor plan of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bedroom

The bedroom features a large bed with two matching bedside tables at either side, and a chaise longue at the end, while the bathroom has a white tub, a single sink, a shower, and a separate toilet cubicle. The dressing room has storage at one side, and a seating area with two chairs next to the window at the other.

As for the outdoor space, the bedroom opens to a terrace via double French doors with wooden frames, where the Duke and Duchess have two white armchairs, a matching sofa, and two wooden tables.

The Duchess gave a full look at her incredible home office on her 40th birthday as she launched a special initiative.

Meghan sat at her rustic wooden desk on one of two cream dining room style chairs, while the other was draped with a Hermes blanket, and behind her, a traditional fireplace was in full view.

The mother-of-two used a stack of white books to prop her laptop up to eye level, and her sprawling desk was full of lots more aesthetically pleasing products in matching muted tones. We wish our home office looked this cool!

The couple's home follows a neutral colour scheme

The Duchess of Sussex first unveiled the couple's living room during a surprise appearance on America's Got Talent. In the background there were several references to Meghan and Harry's lives. In a stack of books, A Photographer's Life; 1990-2005 by Annie Leibovitz, the celebrity photographer who has captured portraits of the Queen, Harry's grandmother, is visible.

The couple also own Women: National Geographic Image Collection, a photography collection which "reveals the lives of women from around the globe, accompanied by revelatory new interviews and portraits of contemporary trailblazers including Oprah Winfrey, Jane Goodall and Christiane Amanpour."

The prints seen on the wall behind Meghan, meanwhile, were also reported to have been gifted to them by their close friend Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess filmed inside their living room

Shortly after, Meghan and Harry appeared in another video call from the same spot, when they had added a celestine crystal to the dresser behind them. The stone is believed to be "best used for pursuing spiritual strength" and "gaining understanding and promoting inner peace", and is also "used as a focus point of meditation, prayer or mindfulness". In Meghan's former lifestyle blog The Tig, she affirmed that meditation became "the quietude that rocked my world".

They have decorated their home with sentimental artwork

The couple also have more artwork on show elsewhere in the property, reading 'I love California'. The US is obviously close to Meghan's heart as it is where she grew up and her mother Doria Ragland still lives there, while Harry's late mother Princess Diana was also said to have been considering a move there.

Prince Harry and Meghan showcased their beautiful garden. Credit: Time/ Time 100

In September 2020, the couple appeared from their garden for TIME 100's primetime broadcast. The video showed just a small corner of the royal couple's grounds, which span 7.38 acres and are framed by trees including pines and cypresses. Though not visible, it is also believed that Harry has had several forget-me-nots planted in memory of his mother Princess Diana, as they were her favourite plant.

Here's everything else you need to know about the property...

Where is Harry and Meghan's home?

It's located in Montecito in Santa Barbara. The neighbourhood is renowned for its secluded hillside estates that promise the utmost privacy, and thus have attracted a whole host of celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise and Ellen DeGeneres, who own homes there. Harry and Meghan's property is situated on a private road with a lengthy driveway and large security gates.

Their son Archie will soon become a big brother

How much did Harry and Meghan's home cost?

According to TMZ, the Duke and Duchess spent £11.2million on the property. Such a hefty price tag got them 18,000 square feet on five acres of land.

What is it like inside Harry and Meghan's home?

Inside, the house has a grand total of nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. Reports say that there is also a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, which Harry and Meghan will no doubt use for other members of the family and especially Meghan's mother Doria, who lives closeby in Los Angeles and will likely spend more time there when her new grandchild is born.

Meghan's mother Doria lives nearby

The main house includes a library, an office, a spa with a separate dry and wet sauna, a gym, a games room, an arcade, a movie theatre, a wine cellar and a garage with space for five cars.

Outside, there is endless lawn space with tiered rose gardens, a tennis court, a tea house, a large outdoor pool and even a children's cottage for Archie and Lilibet.

