Geri Horner wows fans with glimpse inside stables at Oxfordshire home This looks amazing!

Geri Horner and husband Christian live with their children in some lavish country homes, including a beautiful Oxfordshire farmhouse.

DISCOVER: Geri and Christian Horner's two lavish country homes could rival holiday parks

And on Friday, the former Spice Girls singer shared a look inside the stables at their Oxfordshire home – and they looked luscious. The stables were home to at least one horse, Hector, but Geri and son Monty, four, were also joined by their dogs Margo and new pup Daisy.

Hector was in his pen peeking out over the top and Geri and Monty sat on a pile of hay bales, with Daisy affectionately cuddled up to her new mum.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Geri Horner thrills with new family addition

The 49-year-old captioned the shot: "All good!"

The star is quite the animal lover, with their farm being home to several horses, donkeys and chickens and she recently introduced fans to a new chicken.

MORE: Geri Horner rides a motorbike in the chicest mini dress and heels

READ: Geri Horner celebrates with husband Christian Horner in sweet Instagram post

In a small clip, the Spice Girls singer could be seen holding a new cockerel and she was mystified over how the bird was so "cuddly".

"It's a cuddly chicken," she enthused. "Who thought chickens could be cuddly?"

How cool is this?

Her son, Monty, then called out "mummy" while Christian joked that they could call their new feathered friend Ronald. "Don't be mean," Geri admonished her husband.

MORE: Geri Horner amazes fans as she enjoys incredible family day out

SEE: Geri Horner shares rare photo of her mum - and she looks like a famous Hollywood actress!

The star cuddled the bird close to her chest, and she stood outside the chicken's coop, and another white chicken could be seen inside.

In her caption, the singer wrote: "Hello Ginger! Who thought chickens could be cuddly?" She then added a chicken and face surrounded by hearts emoji.

The star's farm is home to many animals

And she recently brought home new pup Daisy, who was a rescue dog from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

The singer introduced fans to Daisy last month, but she had to wait a few weeks to bring the pooch home because of some health issues – so we're glad to see Daisy safely in Geri's arms.

The mum-of-two wore an all-white ensemble to go greet Daisy, which was perfect as they ended up matching! Alongside all her animals, Geri is also mum to son Monty and daughter Bluebell, 15. She's also stepmum to Christian's daughter Olivia, eight.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.