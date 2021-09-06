Geri Horner celebrates with husband Christian Horner in sweet Instagram post The couple have been married since 2015

Geri Horner is one proud wife! The former Spice Girl took to Instagram on Sunday after watching the Red Bull team race to victory at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Geri shared a post that featured a sweet snapshot showing her with her husband, Christian Horner, the Team Principle at Red Bull. "Congratulations @redbullracing @christianhorner @maxverstappen1!" she wrote, adding: "Swipe to see how you start race day at the #DutchGP."

The video in question shows Geri emerging from a white tour bus in a short white dress, matching heels and carrying her handbag over her shoulder. With a big smile, she then proceeds to put a crash helmet on as she prepares to ride a motorbike.

Fans loved the clip - and Geri's sweet tribute to Christian. "You're the cutest! I love you so much," one told her, while a second noted: "U look 15 years younger than your real age. Insane." A third echoed: "Wow Geri you look beautiful!"

Geri took to Instagram following the Dutch GP

Geri, 49, and Christian, 47, have been married since 2015 and together they have one son, four-year-old Monty. She is also a mother to daughter Bluebell, 15, while Christian shares daughter Olivia with ex Beverley Allen.

In a 2020 interview with The Times, Geri shared: "My children have given me so much joy. But they have challenged me as well, having a 14-year-old daughter… I can't even say in case she kills me! I'm very mindful that the teenage years are a period where support and sensitivity is needed."

The star is a proud mum and step-mother

Of her young son, she added: "He's delicious and funny and extremely high-energy, so the physicality of that has been very different to bringing up a girl."

Asked if she found being an older mother to Monty a challenge, Geri said with a laugh: "Yes, my mother said I should have had my children the other way round!"

