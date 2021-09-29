Blake Lively unveils messy kitchen as she whips up decadent dessert The actress lives in New York

Blake Lively baked one of her all-time favourite desserts on Tuesday and inadvertently showed off a beautiful kitchen set-up.

The Gossip Girl star whipped up a delicious baked peach with ice cream and fried pizza dough rolled in cinnamon and sugar – but she made a bit of a mess in the process! "Yes I still managed to make the kitchen a disaster. And yes. I bought store bought pizza bc there's no way I make it better than @eatalyroma ifukuk," she wrote.

Blake's snap showed black quartz work surfaces covered with flour, pizza dough, edible flowers and bowls filled with peaches ready to construct her dish. Black cabinets tied in with the worktops, while a red vintage rug covered the wooden floor.

In the background, a green and pink floral vase, a white toaster and plastic containers were sitting on the side.

Blake showed off her baking skills

It's not clear whether this is Blake's own kitchen at her home with Ryan Reynolds. She recently posed inside the same space, showing off gold taps in the kitchen and an exposed brick wall and fluffy stool in the open-plan living area. But a former video of the star's homemade birthday cake shared a glimpse inside a very different kitchen area, which boasts white marble countertops, wooden flooring and cupboards finished in gold detailing.

The actress posed inside the open-plan living area

Blake and Ryan live in a home worth $5.7million in the Pound Ridge neighbourhood of New York with their three children, Inez, Betty and James.

The couple bought the home in 2012, six months after they started dating, complete with seven bedrooms and six bathrooms across 11.65 acres of space, including an outdoor barn.

Blake and Ryan live with their three children

Speaking of their decision to live away from the city, Ryan told The Project: "We don’t live in L.A. We live on a farm in New York. And we don’t lead a wild and crazy life."

The couple are notoriously private about their home life, but Blake recently shared a peek inside her epic walk-in wardrobe. She showed off her new birthday present, a handbag from Louis Vuitton, as she stood inside her dressing room area, revealing the endless rows of heels lining the floor-to-ceiling shelves while sparkling mules were placed on the floor.

