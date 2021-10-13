Gwen Stefani mistaken for Khloe Kardashian in head-turning new photo The singer had her glam squad over

Gwen Stefani's edgy aesthetic has earned her legions of loyal followers who can't wait to see what look she's pulling off on a daily basis but her latest left some of them seriously confused.

The No Doubt singer, 52, took to Instagram with a stunning image of herself rocking waist-length blonde locks and bold, red lipstick - only many of Gwen's fans didn't think it looked like her.

Instead, the star was bombarded with comments saying they thought it was a photo of Khloe Kardashian, 37.

Gwen captioned the post: "ummmmmm... got to glam w some serious talent today u guys @makeupbyariel @jesushair sitting in the glam chair never gets old specially when surrounded by people w passion and obsession for what they do! @bruiserpictures #differentkindofme #temporarynewface #makeup."

Fans called her, "gorgeous," and, "beautiful," and others remarked on the resemblance to the former reality TV star and wrote: "A new Kardashian," and another added: "Almost looks like Khloe Kardashian," while a third said: "She looks so much like a Kardashian."

Fans thought Gwen looked like a 'new Kardashian'

Days before her makeover, Gwen's fans were commenting on her appearance for another reason - and this time it involved her youngest son, Apollo, seven.

The mom-of-three's ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, took their boys out for an LA Dodgers game and shared a photo of the little boy on social media.

Fans were bowled over by just how much Apollo looks like his famous mother and said the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

Is Gwen following in Khloe's bold footsteps?

Despite being divorced since their youngest was only a baby, Gwen and Gavin work hard to co-parent their sons, including, Zuma, 13, and Kingston, 15, together.

While Gavin remains single, Gwen went on to marry Blake Shelton earlier this year and

The Voice judge says he adores being a stepdad to his wife's three children.

