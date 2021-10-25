Ed Sheeran's sprawling £3.7million 'Sheeran-ville' estate where he's isolating with Covid Ed and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their first child in 2020

Ed Sheeran was forced to pull out of his work commitments after testing positive for Covid-19, and he is now self-isolating at his family home in Suffolk.

While Ed is reported to own 27 flats, houses and mansions worth an estimated £57million ($78million), the singer spends the majority of his time in Suffolk with his wife Cherry Seaborn and their daughter Lyra Antarctica. The vast estate is worth £3.7million ($5million) and has the nickname "Sheeran-ville" - take a look inside...

The Thinking Out Loud star has bought several houses on the Suffolk site, and the estate cost a whopping £4million ($5.5million) to create and it includes a lake, a treehouse, an underground music room, a chapel and even a pub.

Ed has a Suffolk tribute in his home

Ed recently gave fans a look inside one of the rooms of his home where he has an oversized teddy of Pokemon character, Snorlax, a tribute to his local area of Suffolk and a large shelving unit.

It is comprised of a modern detached farmhouse, complete with a billiards room and recording studio, a 16th-century Grade II-listed farmhouse, a four-bedroom home in front of the farmhouse, and another bungalow, all of which he has purchased over the past eight years.

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk estate has been called Sheeran-ville

In addition, Ed has a unique treehouse with a living room, study and TV room, and a four-car garage that looks like a barn.

Ed has a studio at his home

During a performance of one of his songs, Ed stood in a wooden recording studio which is thought to be located on the property. He has everything he needs to write, record and perform here, which we can assume, makes it one of his favourite places to be.

But that's not all, as Ed and Cherry are also the owners of a £19.8million ($27million) home in Notting Hill, which he revealed a rare peek inside in his music video for Put It All On Me in December. The clip showed the couple dancing in their kitchen, which has matt white cabinets and integrated ovens, with marble worktops and splashbacks, and an island unit for extra food preparation and storage space.

Ed also owns a £19.8million home in Notting Hill

Ed bought the property in 2018, and is also said to have bought the two houses next door in a bid to prevent any complaints about noise from his neighbours.

The savvy singer owns a whopping 22 properties in London, most of which he rents out, including a pair of flats in Battersea, three apartments in Whitechapel, and two properties in Covent Garden.

