Ed Sheeran's surprising addition to £3.7million Suffolk estate revealed

Ed Sheeran has made another surprising addition at his Suffolk estate after developing a passion for astronomy.

The Shape of You singer, who is currently having a chapel with 'burial zone' built at his £3.7million home, has also constructed an observatory filled with state-of-the-art equipment to help him pursue his new hobby, The Sun has revealed.

However, Ed may not have as much opportunity to enjoy the new feature as he would like, as he is soon to embark on a 64-date tour across the UK, before touring Australia and New Zealand in early 2023.

Along with an observatory and chapel, Ed's 16-acre estate has an array of other impressive features, including his own recording studio, a treehouse and a pub with private underground access.

It is comprised of multiple homes purchased by the 31-year-old to create a private village-like retreat that has been dubbed "Sheeranville" by locals.

The extensive renovations and additions to the estate have been the subject of controversy among Ed's neighbours, something that he addressed in a radio interview on The Hits Radio Breakfast Show in 2021.

Ed's estate in Suffolk has been dubbed Sheeranville

Opening up about his planning permission disputes, Ed said: "Do you know the craziest [planning dispute] for me, is the lake that I had dug. Well, it's essentially a pond that is grey filled with tadpoles and swamp stuff - it's not a swimming pool, it's a lake… they make it look blue online like it does not look like that at all. There's no filter system, it's naturally cleaned itself with the plants that are in it. There's a big thing about like wildlife and newts."

Ed has an incredible property portfolio and is reported to own 27 flats, houses and mansions worth an estimated £57million ($78million), including a £19.8million townhouse in London.

