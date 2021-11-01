Joanna Lumley's home is remarkably like Prince Charles and Camilla's – take a look inside Joanna lives in London with her husband Stephen Barlow

Actress and charity campaigner Joanna Lumley lives in London with her husband of 30 years Stephen Barlow, and she may be known as TV royalty, but it turns out her taste in interiors is superbly royal too. Recent television appearances have let adoring fans see inside Joanna's grand house, and it looks just like Clarence House, the residence of Prince Charles and Camilla.

When partaking in an interview for Good Morning Britain earlier this year, Joanna sat in her home office. The space, which is adorned with paintings and filled with ornaments, also has piles of books indicating it is where she likes to come to read.

Having a separate room to read in is a luxury afforded to many celebrities and royals, and the Duchess of Cornwall's beloved reading room is well known.

Joanna's opulent home is filled with artwork

Eclectic artworks filling the walls is a decorating style we see often in the homes of royalty, and Clarence House is no exception. Throughout the royal residence, there are many pieces of art packed onto the walls in a similar fashion to Joanna's

Prince Charles and Camilla are fond of fine art too

In another appearance, this time for The One Show, Joanna was perched in a different room of her townhouse, presumably her living area. The star sat on a large sofa which was decorated with an array of patterned cushions.

Actress Joanna is a fan of flamboyant cushions

The bright additions add character to her room and this love for mismatch prints when selecting soft furnishings can be observed in Clarence House too. Prince Charles and Camilla have striped and check cushions in a plethora of eye-catching shades displayed on their luxury sofas.

The Clarence House Drawing Room has art and eclectic cushions aplenty

One thing which Joanna may not be able to rival at her home is the immaculate garden of Clarence House – a beautiful landscaped space which reaches over half an acre, which is very vast for London.

