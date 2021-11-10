Inside Avril Lavigne's jaw-dropping $7.8m Malibu mansion The My Happy Ending singer has the best views!

Avril Lavigne is living the life of luxury inside her gorgeous $7.8million home in Malibu, which was completely revamped for a contemporary feel after being built in the 1960s.

The Canadian singer purchased the single-story property at the end of 2020, and it boasts breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean – and it's just steps to the beach! Avril's home features an open-plan design with hardwood floors, custom woodwork, and exposed beam ceilings.

It has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, one of which is Avril's private spa-style bath that adjoins to the master bedroom, which is situated in its own private, secluded wing of the home.

Avril's bedroom features a barn-style door, vaulted ceiling, gorgeous ocean views and a stunning, and spacious, custom walk-in closet.

The pop-punk singer lives in a $7.8million beachside Malibu home

The kitchen has upscale stainless-steel appliances, a long breakfast bar that separates it from the living area complete with fireplace, and a temperature-controlled wine closet. The room is filled with plenty of light too thanks to the glass doors that open out to the garden with more amazing sea views.

Outside the property is just as impressive, with a dry sauna, swimming pool, spacious patio with fire pit, and BBQ. Avril even had a mini skate park complete with varying ramps added to her garden back in June so she could brush up on her skateboarding skills.

Avril's home also includes a large skate park so she can polish her skateboarding skills

Also outside is a two-car garage and an additional guest suite. There is plenty of privacy for Avril and her guests as the home is hidden from the street behind a long-gated driveway and plenty of trees.

