The Batman star Zoe Kravitz's $1.45m New York State home is a rustic retreat The actress also reportedly owns a property in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Zoe Kravitz spends much of her time in New York, where she has owned a $3.2million home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, since 2015. However, following her divorce from husband Karl Glusman, the Big Little Lies star has invested in a historic second property in New York State, and it sounds like the perfect escape from the city.

The 33-year-old bought the two-bedroom, two-bathroom property in October 2021 for $1.45million. It sits on a two acre estate and has a rich history, having originally been used as a cider mill in the 1700s.

The spacious property has maintained a rustic aesthetic, with modern updates courtesy of details such as a gourmet kitchen and a minimalist fireplace.

Highlights include the double height Great Room, which has a second floor gallery allowing guests to admire the space from above, and a master bathroom with a copper bathtub next to the window, offering views over the expansive estate.

Zoe is notoriously private, and hasn't shared any photos inside her new home on social media, but according to Dirt, it has hand-hewn wooden beams, wood panelled walls and dark wood flooring that maintain the rural look of the property and give a nod to its former use.

The Batman actress appears to have a taste for unusual property; her Brooklyn abode is a 3,000-square-foot loft-like converted warehouse.

Meanwhile, Zoe also has the perfect hideaway to stay in when she travels to Los Angeles with her boyfriend Channing Tatum. The actor bought an unexpected home of his own in May 2021 – a $5.6million secluded mid-century farmhouse in Brentwood's Mandeville Canyon – which also has rustic interiors with exposed brick and wood panelled walls, a lagoon-style swimming pool and impressive city views.

