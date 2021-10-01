Stacey Solomon suffers major home disaster ahead of baby girl's arrival – watch

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon lives in a £1.2million cottage with her fiancé Joe Swash and her sons Zachary, Leighton and Rex. While patiently awaiting the arrival of her baby daughter, who is due any day now, the star has suffered a major home setback with the news of rotten floorboards.

Stacey took to Instagram Stories to update fans on the situation, first of all, explaining that yesterday's absence on social media was not due to being in labour, but in fact thanks to this particular house problem.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon reveals her home disaster ahead of baby girl's arrival

The workmen, who were about to lay flooring downstairs for the presenter, informed her that they would have to in fact remove all of the floorboards and footings due to there being a "bad" damp problem.

Instead of panicking, the mother-of-three simply took herself upstairs for a nap to stay out of the way and in true Stacey style, she was still giggling her way through the disastrous story.

Stacey's beautiful nursery is ready for the new arrival

After a rest, it was mission prepare the bedroom for the baby's arrival and Stacey added a small cot, white baby grow, and snuggly bunny cuddly toy.

Stacey's excitement for her first daughter has been clear on social media where the star has shared every step of the nursery planning.

The star has been busy renovating since they moved in

The magical room has an all-pink theme, including a wall of flowers, a cushioned chair with a floral cushion and a canopy hanging over the top. Other furnishings including gold light fittings and a matching oval mirror.

When the star shared a photograph of the space online, she also shared a loving message for her unborn child.

"Our Baby Girl's Room - done," the 31-year-old wrote. "To my darling daughter, I've loved every single second of making this special place for you. My whole heart and soul is in this room and I would do it all again if I could."

