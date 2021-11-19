Ebay's 50% off Black Friday deals include everything from Fitbits to fashion, coffee machines and more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Black Friday is a week away, but some amazing deals are already there for the taking – especially at eBay! It’s one of the best places for all your shopping needs – whether it be electrical goods, homeware or even fashion you’re after.

The online shopping portal already is offering up to 50% off selected items – and in some cases much more – including the Shark vacuum, Fitbits, Widescreen TVs, headphones coffee machines and much more. Visit their Black Friday hub for the latest offers and deals.

We’ve done the hard work and rounded up the best deals, keep scrolling for our top picks, and if you see something you like, don’t hang about – most of the deals have a limited quantity of stock available. Once it’s sold, you’re out of luck!

Best eBay Black Friday deals

Shark DuoClean Vaccum cleaner, RRP £241.99, now £110.91, eBay

You can bag the celebrity-favourite cleaning machine for 54% less than the RRP – but this offer ends at midnight on Sat November 20 so hurry if you want one.

Fitbit Versa 2, was £160.32 now £99.82, eBay

This Fitbit – which is super chic in rose gold and an emerald green strap – is the perfect Christmas present for anyone wanting to get fit in 2022.

Tassimo by Bosch pod coffee machine, was £80.66, now £51.42, eBay

Caffeine lovers rejoice, you can get 63% off this handy little machine – that’s a fantastic saving!

Samsung Galaxy tab A7 lite, was £150.74 now £119.99, eBay

Check emails, watch films, shop online – the possibilities are endless with this super light tablet. It has 32GB of starage too and you can add up to 1TB (as much as a laptop!) with a micro SD card – so no need to worry about deleting anything.

JVC Fire TV Ultra HD LED TV, was £374.99 now £307.50, eBay

There’s 17% off this fab wall mountable smart TV with Fire TV, AlexA and 4K Ultra HD resolution. Perfect for binge-watching shows during the winter

Joules Women’s Cheltenham leather Chelsea boots, was £70.53, now £31.72, eBay

Need some winter boots? Ebay’s got you covered – these Joules Chelsea boots are 55% off. Great with jeans, dresses or jumpsuits, they literaly go with everything!

Oral-B Genius 900 electric toothbrush, was £199 now £79, eBay

If you have a hard-to buy for person on your shopping list, an electric toothbrush is a great option. This one removes up to 100 per cent more plaque than a traditional toothbrush and it has snazzy rose gold details! Oh and you can save 79.99 if you shop it during Black Friday!

Benefit They’re real big sexy lip kit, was £25.71 now £16.12, eBay

You can even save big on beauty! There’s 37% off this benefit lip set, and you can save even more if you multibuy.

