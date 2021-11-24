Royals' surprising bedrooms unveiled: Prince Charles, Zara Tindall, Prince William and more See where the royals unwind and sleep

It's fascinating looking inside of the homes of royalty, seeing their unbelievable living rooms, dining rooms and kitchens, and now also their bedrooms!

From Prince Harry's boarding school room complete with a photograph of his late mother Princess Diana through to one of the bedrooms at Prince Charles' home of Highgrove House, take a look around these royal bedrooms – some may be more relatable than you think...

If you've ever wondered how the royal family decorates their most personal spaces, scroll through to discover these royal's bedrooms…

1. Princess Diana

Instagram fan account @princess.diana.forever shared a series of photos of Diana's bedrooms over the years. The caption outlines which room is which, but the biggest takeaway is the evidence of her sons Prince William and Prince Harry; she had photos on the walls, in frames on her desk and stuffed toys for them to play with.

She also had a photograph of herself and Prince Charles framed on the bedside table in the royal yacht.

2. Prince Harry

When Prince Harry completed his studies at Eton Boarding School, he posed for a series of photographs inside his room. Students were allowed to decorate their spaces themselves, and Harry did so with several posters including a Union Jack flag, and what seems to be a photograph of singer Pink. He also had a large music stereo in the room, and, of course, a framed photograph of his mother Diana on his desk.

3. Prince Charles and Camilla

Just before Prince Charles bought Highgrove House in the Cotswolds in August 1980, a photograph of the yellow bedroom inside was released. It features patterned wallpaper, a large fireplace, and several floral accents including a bed frame, curtains and armchair. He now uses the property as a country retreat with the Duchess of Cornwall.

4. Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry were photographed inside their nursery at Apartments 8 and 9 at Kensington Palace in October 1985. They lived there with their mother and father Princess Diana and Prince Charles, and Diana was responsible for designing the home alongside interiors expert Dudley Poplak.

Prince William and Prince Harry's room took up the entire top floor of the home, and featured a red, white and green colour scheme, with strawberry print carpet.

5. Earl Charles Spencer

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer now owns their childhood home Althorp House in Northamptonshire. An exhibition dedicated to Diana was unveiled in 2000, including a look at a state bedroom inside, which Charles may now use for himself. It features grand high ceilings, with orange baroque wallpaper, and a four-poster bed with blue velvet covers.

6. The Queen Mother

The Queen Mother's bedroom in the Castle of Mey in Caithness was opened to the public when the property launched in-person tours. The cosy space features a cornflower blue colour palette, including floral curtains, cabriole-leg chairs and a dressing table with a glass top.

7. Lady Amelia Windsor

The 38th in line to the throne Lady Amelia Windsor shared a look inside her bedroom in October 2018. The 24-year-old model took to Instagram with a selfie in her mirror, and revealed that it has light pink walls, a mirror in a gold frame with fairy lights, and various polaroid photos of herself with family and friends.

8. Zara Tindall

The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall lives on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, but before they moved in 2013, the couple lived in a £1.69million mansion in Cheltenham.

In total, the home has seven bedrooms, including an impressive master suite, previously occupied by Mike and Zara. It features three enormous bay windows with sash shutters and opaque white blinds, and is decorated with cream walls and wooden floors. So chic!

