Why Windsor Castle is the perfect place for the Queen to rest

With doctor's orders to rest, Her Majesty the Queen is currently relaxing at her grand home of Windsor Castle. This 900-year-old property with 1,000 rooms and 484,000 square feet of space is the perfect location for the monarch to take it easy – here's why.

First things first, this beloved home is likely to be where the Queen feels most comfortable. Her Majesty has been staying at the largest occupied castle in the world since the pandemic began, only visiting her London residence of Buckingham Palace on occasion.

The Queen spent a lot of time there with Prince Philip during his final months before he passed away in April 2021, and she has many happy memories with her family at this special home.

The geographical location of the property may also be a reason why the Queen is staying here. At around an hour's drive from central London, it is out of the way of the main hubbub of the city, providing Her Majesty with tranquillity and peace.

The late Duke of Edinburgh spent his final days at the castle

Her residence is also in very close proximity to her son Prince Edward's family home, Bagshot Park, which he shares with his wife the Countess of Wessex and their two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

For this reason, it is believed Edward will be one of the first of the family to visit the royal residence to check on his mother, who is 95.

In a past interview with Sky News, Sophie Wessex explained: "We're a lot more fortunate because we live so close to the Queen, so when she spends a lot of time at Windsor on the weekends, our children are more fortunate because they can go over and have tea with her on a regular basis."

The Queen's home is close to her son Prince Edward

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said on Thursday night: "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits."

We hope the glorious surroundings of Her Majesty's home help her on track to a speedy recovery.

