Ebay's Cyber Monday deals include £100 off a Nintendo Switch and a cut-price Dyson hairdryer

Cyber Monday is here and there are some amazing deals there for the taking – especially at eBay! It’s one of the best places for all your shopping needs – whether it be electrical goods, homeware or even fashion you’re after.

The online shopping portal already is offering up to 50% off selected items – and in some cases much more – including the Shark vacuum, Fitbits, Widescreen TVs, headphones coffee machines and much more. Visit their Cyber Monday hub for the latest offers and deals.

And the ultimate hero deal is here - the Nintento Switch at £100 off - hurry while stocks last!

We’ve done the hard work and rounded up the best deals, keep scrolling for our top picks, and if you see something you like, don’t hang about – most of the deals have a limited quantity of stock available. Once it’s sold, you’re out of luck!

Best eBay Black Friday deals

Nintendo Switch, RRP £299 now £199, eBay

This sold out quickly last year - hurry to grab a bargain. It's the cheapest Black Friday Switch deal on the web!

Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer, RRP £239 now £189.99, eBay

No more bad hair days ever if you invest in this amazing hairdryer - it's refurbished, which means it's like-new, and almost 50 quid off the RRP.

iPhone 12 Pro Max, was £799.95 now £699.95, eBay

You can also get 100 quid off an Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, if you hurry!

Simba hybrid double mattress, was £285.64 now £132.92, eBay

There's also 50% off a certified refurbished Simba Hybrid double mattress - you'd be hard-pressed to find a better price than this!

Shark DuoClean Vaccum cleaner, RRP £241.99, now £110.91, eBay

You can bag the celebrity-favourite cleaning machine for 54% less than the RRP – that's a great saving!

Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum cleaner, RRP £649.99, now £333.32, eBay

And if you have a bit more to invest, you might want to snap up this refurbished Dyson for a whopping £316.67 off the RRP. Fantastic!

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool fan V11, RRP £549.99, now £249.99, eBay

Speaking of Dyson - here's another great saving: You can get a fab Pure Hot + Cool fan - which purifies your room as it heats or cools by removing 99.95% of allergens and pollutants from the air - for 45% off.

Fitbit Versa 2, was £160.32 now £99.82, eBay

This Fitbit – which is super chic in rose gold and an emerald green strap – is the perfect Christmas present for anyone wanting to get fit in 2022.

Tassimo by Bosch pod coffee machine, was £80.66, now £29.24, eBay

Caffeine lovers rejoice, you can get 63% off this handy little machine – that’s a fantastic saving!

Samsung Galaxy tab A7 lite, was £150.74 now £119.99, eBay

Check emails, watch films, shop online – the possibilities are endless with this super light tablet. It has 32GB of storage too and you can add up to 1TB (as much as a laptop!) with a micro SD card – so no need to worry about deleting anything.

JVC Fire TV Ultra HD LED TV, was £374.99 now £290.83, eBay

There’s 22% off this fab wall mountable smart TV with Fire TV, AlexA and 4K Ultra HD resolution. Perfect for binge-watching shows during the winter

Joules Women’s Cheltenham leather Chelsea boots, was £70.53, now £26.43, eBay

Need some winter boots? Ebay’s got you covered – these Joules Chelsea boots are 63% off. Great with jeans, dresses or jumpsuits, they literally go with everything!

Oral-B Genius 900 electric toothbrush, was £199 now £80.66, eBay

If you have a hard-to-buy for person on your shopping list, an electric toothbrush is a great option. This one removes up to 100 percent more plaque than a traditional toothbrush and it has snazzy rose gold details!

Benefit They’re real big sexy lip kit, was £25.71 now £16.12, eBay

You can even save big on beauty! There’s 37% off this benefit lip set, and you can save even more if you multibuy.

