Kevin Hart's side-by-side $10m mansions are so luxurious - inside gated community The actor has two homes in the gated community

Kevin Hart already owned a stunning home in a gated community in Calabasas, but he also invested in his neighbour's home earlier this year.

According to Velvet Ropes, the True Story star purchased a 26-acre plot of land back in 2015 for $1.35million and spent almost $2million constructing a Spanish-inspired villa that boasts a swimming pool, a cabana, a children’s playground, and two detached guesthouses.

WATCH: Netflix's True Story - Official Trailer

If that wasn't enough space, he expanded his property portfolio to include the house next door, spending $7million on the 16.3-acre estate which reportedly features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, an infinity-edged swimming pool and a tennis court. So between the two properties - reportedly worth a combined $10million - they have everything Kevin could need with his wife Eniko and their children Kenzo, four, and Kaori, one, as well as his kids Heaven, 16, and Hendrix, 14, with ex-partner Torrei.

Kevin has shared glimpses inside his main home with fans – take a look…

Kevin Hart's living room

The actor has a large grey corner sofa that sections off the living area. It faces towards a TV mounted on a marble effect feature wall with an electric fire underneath. A trunk behind the sofa offers storage for the children's toys.

Black scatter cushions and a Hermes blanket add a cosy touch to the sofa, while white blinds and full-length curtains cover the large glass doors.

Kevin Hart's dining room

To mark Heaven's sixteenth birthday, the family's dining room was kitted out with large green and blue floral arrangements and matching table settings. Furniture-wise, a large table is positioned on a grey rug with plush Chesterfield dining chairs.

Kevin Hart's kitchen

Kevin's wife Eniko shared a photo of their chic kitchen, which has wooden cupboards and black handles. Black and white stools are pulled up to the breakfast bar while Eniko was pictured sitting around a round black table with a statement light fitting overhead.

Kevin Hart's home gym

Kevin has transformed one of the outbuildings into a home gym, which offers views of the garden. Inside, there are black mats on the floor, lots of gym equipment and cream walls with personalised messages such as 'Hustle Hart.'

Kevin Hart's garden

There are plenty of outdoor seating areas for Kevin and his family to enjoy, including a sheltered table and chairs and a fridge positioned near the property – perfect for entertaining guests.

The table sits underneath a glass patio on the upper level, which was visible in a video of Kevin and his daughter. In the background, there is also a table and swinging chairs on the lawn area.

Kevin Hart's swimming pool

A set of black sofas are positioned around a fire pit next to the outdoor swimming pool, while a raised section appears to be a hot tub. A volleyball court sits behind the pool.

