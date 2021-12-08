Pregnant Helen Skelton's home gets invaded by a local pest – watch

BBC Countryfile star Helen Skelton has an idyllic Yorkshire home where she is set to welcome her third child in 2022, but her family home was invaded on Tuesday by a local shrew!

The presenter shared a video of her husband Richie Myler on the floor of the kitchen trying to locate to rouge animal who had entered their gorgeous house.

While shrews carry venom it is unharmful to humans, meaning Helen, Richie and their sons Ernie and Louis would be safe with the critter roaming around the house. Stray wildlife could be a frequent occurrence for the family given they live in such a rural area of Yorkshire.

WATCH: Helen Skelton shares a video after a shrew enters her home

They purchased the home in 2020, and then shared an exclusive tour with HELLO! revealing how luxurious their countryside abode really is.

The four-bedroom property has been extensively renovated by the couple and now includes a jaw-dropping kitchen with huge marble island and gold splash back.

The presenter has a stunning home

Helen told the magazine the vision behind the cooking area: "When we lived in France, we had a massive island in the kitchen, and all our friends would come over with loads of plates of food and just dip in and out. That's what we wanted to recreate here."

The family have large patio doors which look out upon their vast garden with lots of greenery.

Helen's sons have a climbing wall in their bedroom

Upstairs the boys have their own adventurous bedroom complete with a climbing wall!

When Helen shared a picture of the space online, many celebrity friends commented to express their amazement. Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill said: “This is amazing! Bet they love it” and fellow Countryfile presenter, Matt Baker simply wrote: “Class”.

She accompanied the photograph with a caption about her reasoning behind the decision: “Husband thinks I am spoiling them. He’s probably right... I just wanted something fun for them, life’s too short right!”.

