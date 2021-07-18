Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme steals the show in rare selfie with famous mom The Jenny from the Block hitmaker is a doting mother to 13-year-old twins Max and Emme

Jennifer Lopez is the proud mother to teenage twins Max and Emme, who have experienced a major change to their lives following J.Lo's separation from Alex Rodriguez.

The 13-year-olds are now getting to know their mother's new partner, Ben Affleck, and have been pictured out and about with him in LA over the past few months.

While Jennifer has been keeping her children off social media during this time, she delighted fans over the weekend after sharing a rare photo with her daughter.

VIDEO: Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting back together for good?

In the picture, Emme looked almost unrecognisable with her brunette hair dyed green, and styled in a cute pixie cut.

In the caption, the proud parent wrote: "Weekend Vibes with my coconut." Fans were quick to comment on the selfie, with one writing: "Aww, this is too cute," while another wrote: "She's getting so big!" A third added: "She is definitely your mini me."

Emme has shown signs of becoming a star in her own right after showcasing her incredible singing voice on stage at the 2020 Super Bowl alongside her mom.

Jennifer Lopez with daughter Emme

The teen sang Let's Get Loud, and impressed viewers around the world with her vocal talents. What's more, Emme is also a published author, having released her debut children's book, Lord Help Me, in September.

The 13-year-old gave several interviews to promote the book, and gave an incredible insight into her family life with her famous parents while doing so.

While talking to Hoda Kotb on Today, she said that she prays for her mom before she goes out on stage. "I do pray for my mother. I usually pray before she does her show and suff, because she can get hurt in many ways," she said.

J-Lo is a doting mom to twins Emme and Max

Emme also opened up about her close bond with her mom. She told Entertainment Today: "Well, my mom is just amazing."

"She's such a powerful human being. It's insane. I don't even know how to explain it. There are so many adjectives that can describe her in so many good ways."

Emme and Max – who were incredibly close to A-Rod and his daughters – are currently bonding with Ben and his children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Jennifer is back with former fiancé Ben Affleck

Jennifer and Ben are believed to have rekindled their romance years after calling off their engagement in 2004. They first began dating in the summer of 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli.

The two stars also appeared in Jersey Girl together, while the Pearl Harbor actor featured in his then-girlfriend's official music video for Jenny from the Block.

Ben and Jennifer got engaged in November 2002 and were due to walk down the aisle in September the following year when they cancelled the wedding due to excessive media attention.

