Jennifer Lopez gives glimpse at her massive kitchen in adorable family Halloween video It’s beyond gorgeous.

Who needs an apron when you can whip up a treat in the kitchen in this. Jennifer Lopez ditched her casual cooking garb for a special Halloween ensemble as she prepared a sweet treat for her family in her stunning home - and we’re obsessed.

MORE: Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's potential new home – complete with operating room

In a video the Hustlers star shared on Instagram on Sunday, her son Max could be seen grabbing a pack of Oreos out of their freezer to create the confection as she stirred up the ingredients on the stove in a small pot.

Loading the player...

WATCH: JLo celebrates her twins' 13th birthday

The mom-of-two was all smiles as she cooked and danced around the kitchen with her kids and her photographer bestie Ana Carballosa, wearing a bralette and sweatpants.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez turns heads in lace-up booties and sunglasses you’ll want asap

She accessorized the casual-cool look with diamond stud earrings and a gold chain necklace and wore her hair in a ponytail.

JLo whipped up a sweet Halloween treat for her kids in her stunning kitchen

"We have beautiful chocolate…this is not working. I knew this was going to be a flop," JLo playfully said in the clip as she dipped a popsicle into the finished chocolate mix and shared a laugh with Emme and Max.

RELATED: Coach x JLo just landed at Coach Outlet - but shop quick before it sells out

As JLo made her way around the kitchen, she revealed glimpses of her gorgeous marble countertop, wooden cabinets, and barstools, and a stunning dining room area topped with a breathtaking chandelier and plush ivory dining chairs.

"Halloween treats with the cocos and @lacarba #sundayfunday #nailedit #not #HappyHalloween," she captioned it.

J.Lo calls Max and Emme her "coconuts"

JLo’s celebrity friends and fans went wild over the video, with celebrity fitness trainer Tracey Anderson writing: "Ahhhhhhh! So cute!" Meanwhile, a fan chimed in: "I love you and your family so much!," while another added: "Happy Halloween!"

While we’re still waiting to see if JLo and her kids rocked costumes to celebrate the holiday, spending time at home cooking a tasty Halloween treat together was certainly a sweet way to kick things off.

Read more HELLO! US stories here p>Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.