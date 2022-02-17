Charlotte Church invests life savings into renovating £1.5m 'nightmare' mansion - photos

The Masked Singer star Charlotte Church has turned her hand to property development and hospitality in an exciting new venture after purchasing Rhydoldog House, but it's not all been plain sailing.

Kate Garraway's Life Stories guest Charlotte has had fans follow her journey on the show Charlotte Church's Dream Build as she turns Laura Ashley's former mansion into a wellness retreat and wedding venue, spending thousands of pounds in the process. In the show, Charlotte candidly confessed: "If we don't get it done by the start of June, I'm in a lot of trouble."

She went on to say: "I am obsessed with nature and want to make the most of Rhydoldog's magical landscape. It's dreamy but a bit of a nightmare house, not looking her best."

The star spent £1.5 million on purchasing the 16th-century mansion and has been left with a hefty mortgage and investment debts.

Charlotte Church has invited cameras to follow her journey

As well as renovation works inside the house itself, Charlotte has even had to spend the best part of £10,000 clearing up rubble which has been dumped on the grounds by previous owners.

When the singer has shared snippets of the show on her Instagram account, her 51,000 followers were so excited for her, wishing her all the luck in the world. "Stunning abode in a beautiful part of Wales," penned one. "I’m going to stay there when it’s all finished! All the best of luck to you lovely lady," wrote another.

The stunning home has cost Charlotte a lot of money so far

The property has bags of potential with seven bedrooms and, of course, those breathtaking views. The Welsh countryside will provide the perfect backdrop for Charlotte's future guests to relax and unwind – and there's even an entire forest on the doorstep. Charlotte has plans for it to be used as an events space too, so perhaps members of the public could be saying 'I do' there in the not-so-distant future.

In upcoming episodes of the show, the Laura Ashley team are invited into Charlotte's home to relive the history and beauty of the place – and they even uncover some of the house's original wallpapers!

