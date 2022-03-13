Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy's private home life in £1.4m Dublin home revealed The actor relocated from London to Dublin in 2015

Cillian Murphy is notoriously private when it comes to his family life, which may be part of his decision to relocate from London to Dublin in 2015.

The Peaky Blinders star moved to a €1.7million (£1.4million) property in Monkstown, in south county Dublin, with his wife Yvonne McGuinness and their two sons, Malachy and Aran, and says the move was "the best thing we did".

Speaking to The Irish Times about the relocation, Cillian explained that they mainly moved to be closer to family.

"The kids are of a certain age. I think if you live in a world capital – like New York or London or wherever – it’s excellent and exciting and stimulating in your 20s and 30s. Then there’s a point where the things that were excellent and stimulating are now a bit sort of tedious and draining. You want something quieter and that’s what we did," the 45-year-old said.

Cillian swapped his north London home for a period property that dates back to 1863 and has six double bedrooms and a drawing room.

Cillian Murphy said his decision to move from London to Dublin was one of the best things he did

At the time of the sale the property listing stated that it was an "elegant and comfortable home" with "magnificent original features".

The move helped with Cillian’s bid to keep a low profile away from his acting career, too. "I think Irish people are generally really decent. If they know what sort of person you are, they respect that," Cillian said. "We moved back about five or six years ago and it’s been the best thing we did."

