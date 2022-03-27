Peaky Blinders star Tom Hardy's private family home life after retreat from London revealed The actor has been married to Charlotte Riley since 2014

Like his co-star, Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders actor Tom Hardy is notoriously private about his family life away from his acting career, so much so that he has also swapped city life for a rural country retreat.

The father-of-three and his wife, actress Charlotte Riley, relocated to the countryside in 2018 ahead of the birth of their second child.

The couple reportedly chose to leave their £3.5million home in South West London for somewhere more rural following trouble with a female stalker, so understandably they haven't disclosed any further details about where they now call home.

However, Tom did reveal an insight into how the family spent lockdown together at their home, and his experiences were very relatable.

"Fifteen-minute workouts in the garden, home-schooling and making sourdough," he told Esquire. "I still have the leaven! You have to feed that every day. That's a commitment."

Tom Hardy lives in the countryside with his wife Charlotte Riley

Tom continued: "I've actually managed to back it up so I've got two. Just in case someone drops on on the floor or the jar explodes and it's like, 'That's a year-and-a-half's work!'"

The 44-year-old also said the experience had helped him to reevaluate what is important, which could ultimately have a big impact on his career.

Tom stars in the final season of Peaky Blinders

"I think there's less reason to work, ultimately, because the life-drive is to be with the kids and to be fit and healthy and eat well and stuff," the actor explained. "If you've got a roof over your head and a bed underneath you and food in the fridge, how much is enough? Because it's not a dress rehearsal, life, is it? It's going out live. This is one-time."

