Tom Jones' £2.6m mega-mansion with late wife Linda was a world of fun - photos

Tom Jones' £2.6m mega-mansion with late wife Linda The Voice judge lived in the epic five-bedroom property for a decade

Sir Tom Jones now lives in a London flat, but from 1988 to 1998, the Voice UK judge and his late wife Linda resided in a seriously amazing mansion in the Vale of Glamorgan in Wales.

The property, called Llywynddu House, was put on the market for £2.6million in 2019, and past photos show exactly how big it is, complete with its own tennis courts, sprawling grounds, and its very own on-site leisure centre. Located in Cowbridge, the property even comes with its own stables, making it perfect for outdoorsy types.

Inside, the home has a total of five bedrooms, as well as a games room with a large pool table, a private bar with several seating areas, and a home cinema complete with a projector screen spanning almost the entire width of one wall.

As for interiors, it has been designed with a rustic aesthetic to echo its rural location, with vaulted ceilings and wooden beams seen in several rooms.

Tom Jones' former home in the Vale of Glamorgan

Since Tom and Linda moved out, however, the home has been updated with a chic black, grey and white colour scheme, and plush furniture.

Take the living room. When the home was last listed for sale in 2019, images showed that it has been redecorated with cream high-shine flooring and grey walls, as well as a black and white glass-front fireplace beneath a flatscreen television built into one wall.

Tom and his late wife Linda in the living room of the home

In terms of seating, a brushed velvet grey sofa and a button-back white leather armchair had been added.

The dining room, meanwhile, had maintained the vaulted ceilings, while all wooden beams had been removed, and white spotlights and pendant lamps installed.

The exterior of The Voice judge's former home

A glass dining table and white leather dining chairs serve to further the contemporary vibe.

Upon selling the house, Tom and Linda moved into a £6.5million mansion in LA, but after Linda sadly died in 2016, she made it her wish for him to leave the property and move back to London.

