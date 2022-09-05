The Voice star Tom Jones' unusual health hack ahead of surgery revealed

With the new series of The Voice launching last Saturday, Tom Jones fans were thrilled to have him back on their screens,but all is not well with the musician, who is suffering from chronic pain.

Tom, 82, is reportedly awaiting a second hip replacement, following his first in 2017, and has been trying an innovative form of pain-relief therapy which sees him hang upside down. While he is able to spend much of The Voice in those iconic red chairs, when he is on tour, Tom can't manage the performances he is known for, instead having to sit down after three or four songs.

"I do four songs, sit down and say, look, normally I would get up after this, but tonight just on the stool just to take the weight off this leg. And I found that I could sing easier sitting than standing," the star told The Daily Mail.

The Welsh singer revealed he doesn't take any painkillers or follow a special diet, adding: "I'm just biding my time until I can get in there to get a new hip.”

Tom does undergo sessions of inversion therapy, though, which sees the patient strapped to a table and turned upside down to ease pain. The theory is that by shifting the body's gravity, pressure eases off, and Sir Tom reportedly has one of the contraptions backstage on tour.

Tom Jones undergoes inversion therapy backstage on tour

Sir Tom left fans extremely concerned after reports he collapsed in Budapest ahead of his Surrounded by Time tour date in Budapest earlier this summer, but the star was quick to set the record straight on his health.

Taking to Instagram to reassure fans, the father-of-two issued a heartfelt statement to his 452k followers after being forced to cancel his upcoming show.

Tom Jones has to sit down for his performances

The message read: "Hello to all concerned: I travelled last night from the UK to Budapest and woke up this morning with an uncomfortable throat.

"I did not "collapse" anywhere at any time, that is pure rumour," Tom confirmed. "Hopefully the inflammation will calm soon as I am looking forward to continuing my wonderful summer tour."

