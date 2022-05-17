Sam Faiers moved into idyllic country home 3 weeks before birth of baby boy – first look The former TOWIE star announced the birth of her third child on Monday

Sam Faiers is enjoying her "baby bubble" after announcing the birth of her third child, a baby boy, on Monday.

The Mummy Diaries star is spending time out of the public eye with her partner Paul Knightley, their newborn son and older children Paul, six, and Rosie, four, at the family's new home in Surrey.

WATCH: Sam Faiers reveals a first look at her new home

Sam revealed they had moved into their new property just three weeks before her due date, so no doubt they will have been hard at work getting unpacked and organised for their new arrival.

While the 31-year-old is yet to reveal photos from inside the property, she did share a glimpse at their huge garden in a post confirming the move, which she captioned: "This is a place where I feel at home."

Sam announced the birth of her baby boy on Monday

Sam explained to her 2.5 million followers: "Just over a week ago we moved into our new home. I believe everything happens for a reason, we waited a few years to find a country home that was perfect for us.

"We plan on making our home a peaceful, cosy and happy place to make many memories with our family & friends. Here's to new beginnings."

Sam and her family were previously renting a home in Surrey

According to the Daily Mail, Sam's new home is worth £2million and is located in the town of Cobham, Surrey, where other celebrity residents include Frankie Bridge and her husband Wayne and Louise Redknapp.

The former TOWIE star previously lived in Hertfordshire with their children before moving into a stunning property in Surrey in April 2020 worth £2.25million, which they reportedly rented for £7,000 per month.

However, they didn't stay for long, since the five-bedroom and five en-suite bathroom home was put on the market and sold in late 2021. Sam admitted the move to another rental property while they continued house hunting had been "quite stressful", but fortunately everything appears to have fallen into place in time for the couple to welcome their third child.

