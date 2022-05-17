Inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's exclusive family home at private ski resort The couple have outdoor activities on their doorstep

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake appear to have made a permanent move to Montana after selling their luxury LA home - and it's the perfect place to raise their two young sons, Silas, seven, and Phineas, two, out of the spotlight.

MORE: Jessica Biel stuns in white alongside Justin Timberlake for special outing

Jessica and Justin bought the property in 2015 as part of the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, a private ski and golf resort that sits on 13,600 acres of land.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Justin Timberlake confirms second son's unique name

It offers residents 2,900 acres of ski trails and an 18-hole mountain golf course, so there is plenty of outdoor activities for the stars to enjoy with their kids!

They are reportedly paying $30,000 a year for the home as per Forbes, after paying a $300,000 membership joining fee for the club.

MORE: Jessica Biel makes surprising confession about family life with Justin Timberlake

MORE: Justin Timberlake shares jaw-dropping beach photo with wife Jessica Biel

The family spent the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic at the home and delighted fans by giving them regular glimpses inside their impressive abode.

Jessica made a virtual appearance from her living room. Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

During a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jessica sat in what we assume is the living room of her Montana home.

It features a square cream sofa in front of wooden paneled walls, while a metallic lamp was displayed on a table next to her.

Justin was pictured in the home's dining room

Justin also previously shared a photo that saw him posing in what appeared to be the dining room of the home.

It is decorated with sky-blue walls and wooden floors, and there are large sash windows, beneath which Justin and Jessica have positioned a wicker basket.

Jessica shared a selfie from inside the home

Jessica shared a black and white photograph from another room with similar shutter doors for a cupboard, and a metal sofa-style bed.

The couple have also shared photos of their games night from another room in the home, which boasts impressive views of their garden, a bay window, white walls, and a wooden floor.

The couple have gorgeous views from their home

Yellowstone Club, meanwhile, has previously posted professional photographs that give us an example of what homes at the resort look like.

The caption read: "This six-bedroom condo features an open floor plan centered around a bright and airy kitchen and great room.

"Located within the Village at Yellowstone Club which is a lively hub of activity with nightlife, retail, recreational opportunities, youth programming and amazing condo living."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.