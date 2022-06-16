Prince William to take over Prince Charles' countryside estate? The Duke of Cambridge will inherit his father's land

It is believed that Prince William will take over Prince Charles' countryside estate Highgrove House, as well as a whole host of other properties and land when the Queen is no longer the monarch and Charles ascends to the throne.

Currently, Charles is the Duke of Cornwall, and he is the controller of the Duchy of Cornwall which is a portfolio of land and property. The official website explains: "At the age of 21, in 1969, he became entitled to the full income of the Duchy and took over its management."

How the ownership of the Duchy works has been laid out in the rules. "A charter ruled that each future Duke of Cornwall would be the eldest surviving son of the Monarch and the heir to the throne," which would make Prince William the Duke of Cornwall upon his father's accession.

Highgrove House is a stunning countryside retreat

Of course, it doesn't mean that William would move into Highgrove, but it means that he would technically be the owner of it, having his father as his tenant should he remain to reside there.

Other properties that would then be owned and managed by William under the Duchy would be developments in Newquay and Poundbury and most of the land which makes up the Isles of Scilly.

While these changes may not be for a while yet, William and his wife Kate Middleton are set for a big move sooner rather than later.

Prince William spent some of his childhood at the Highgrove estate

The Cambridges will soon be relocating to Windsor's Adelaide Cottage along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The historic four-bedroom home is in very close proximity to Her Majesty's Windsor Castle and it's also conveniently located a mere 40-minute drive from the Duchess' parents Carole and Michael, and also her brother James, as they all live in Berkshire.

