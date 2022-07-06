Christina Hendricks shares long-awaited update on rocky home renovation journey

Christina Hendricks' fans have been following along with her journey through her home renovation, which started over two years ago.

While they've supported her through the numerous ups and downs of the process, they couldn't be happier for the actress when she shared a positive update.

The star took to social media to share a candid video from her staircase explaining where she was on the remodeling journey.

"You might remember that I bought a house about two years ago," she said. "I was going to take you on the journey of the process of remodeling this house."

She then went on to detail that the process was painstaking and "stressful," calling it an "incredible journey of ups and downs."

"For anyone who's done this, let's start a support group. I'm telling you, it can be so difficult," Christina continued.

Christina shared a positive update on her home renovation journey

The Mad Men performer even revealed that this was the reason why she wasn't posting many updates on the situation since it was proving to be more challenging than imagined.

However, she had "come out the other side" and declared that the renovations were 99% done, saying that she was ready to show it to her fans, detailing all the specific parts of the house she helped refurbish.

"Wow, you guys! Remember that house I bought two years ago? Well…….it's been a wild ride, but I'm ready to start showing you!" she captioned her post as well.

Her fans took to the comments section with encouraging words such as: "Looking forward to seeing every detail," and: "Girl you kept us on the edge of our seats for so long, can't wait."

The actress has gone through some challenging moments with her home

A third even added: "So proud of you! Certainly need to see the closet, exciting," with one also writing: "That's fantastic! Congratulations on the remodeling being almost complete."

