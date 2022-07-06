Christie Brinkley embarks on weekend sailing adventure in sea-faring ensemble

Christie Brinkley opted to spend her Fourth of July weekend engaging in more seaside activities as shown in her latest photographs on Instagram.

The supermodel shared pictures of her sea-faring day, posing atop a boat with her friends as they enjoyed their day on the water.

She even opted for an ensemble to match, wearing a buttoned orange and white striped robe that she left open to reveal a blue one-piece swimsuit underneath.

Christie showed off her toned legs as she struck a pose on the hull and sipped on some beer while taking in the sunshine.

"Sailing Sailing over the Briney sea! It's a Pirates life for me!" she captioned her photographs, immediately being met by heart and flame emojis from her fans.

"You are so fun and beautiful," one wrote, with another saying: "Looks like you are having a wonderful time. You are a timeless beauty Christie," and a third quipping: "A supermodel pirate."

Christie went sailing over the Fourth of July weekend

The weekend was an eventful one for Christie, who celebrated her daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook's birthday while spending a majority of her break on the beach.

In a recent clip she shared from one day on the sands, she strutted toward the camera, carrying her beach slippers and straw hat, wearing a fuchsia one-piece with a white cover-up.

The actress shared an empowering poetry-lined message in honor of the holiday weekend, writing: "Songbirds and the sea, rejuvenate me after a lovely trip to Napa Valley.

"Then a few days in the mountains where I made some new friends I can't wait to return to #aspenideas fest again! Now back in the Hamptons I jump in the sea, and I find that the ocean's where I feel most like me."

The model spent her weekend by the water

"Happy 4th of July Weekend! Let's strike for Women's rights to honor Independence Day!"

