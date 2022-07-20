Zara and Mike Tindall's three children enjoy the heatwave at home in sweet off-camera moment

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Zara and Mike Tindall occasionally appear in public with their three children Mia, Lena and Lucas, but mostly the royals like to keep a low profile.

Former Rugby star Mike has, however, revealed a snippet of their home life on Wednesday's edition of his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

When talking about the UK heatwave and how he spent the previous weekend, Mike remarked: "I'm very well actually, had a lovely weekend, everyone moans about this weather, but it was just great. Paddling pools out, kids going mad. Loved it."

It seems as though the family have multiple inflatable pools in their vast back garden for cooling off in the summer sunshine.

The family are set for a wonderful summer

We wonder if Duchess Kate's mother Carole Middleton has hooked the royals up with her company's own paddling pools. The Party Pieces range is currently on sale, so there's still time for Zara and Mike to upgrade to a unicorn pool or a rainbow option.

There's every chance Mike himself may have wanted to rest up in the cool pools considering his recent physical challenge of cycling 770km in Geneva for charity. The father-of-three had to pull out of the event one day early due to a wedding commitment but that wasn't before completing many miles in the saddle and raising lots of money.

The family may be hoping the UK weather continues to stay warm as it's likely they will head to the Queen's Scottish estate of Balmoral.

It's an annual tradition where the royal family take a break from public engagements and partake in relaxing activities such as scenic walks and relaxed barbecues.

The couple plans lots with their children over the summer months

Speaking about last year's trip to Balmoral on the same podcast, he said: "We went up to Scotland, so we've had a good family vacay through August, which was quite nice with the kids."

Their estate, owned by Princess Anne, will also play host to the Festival of British Eventing this year, after many years of postponements and it's presumed that the whole family will be in attendance to enjoy the fun.

