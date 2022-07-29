Pauley Perrette shares her anger over new Wayfair commercial – but fans are divided The former NCIS star played Abby Sciuto

Pauley Perrette has made her feelings very clear about Wayfair's new commercial involving rescue dogs – and she's really unhappy.

SEE: Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

The former NCIS star took to Twitter to share a scathing post aimed at the online furniture and home goods store after she took offense to how they portrayed an "adorable rescue dog", which was blamed for destroying its owner's home furnishings before Wayfair comes to save the day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pauley Perrette reunites with NCIS co-stars

After seeing the ad, Pauley shared her outrage online and even called for people to boycott the online retailer. She wrote: "I'm SO mad @Wayfair new ad: 'You rescued him' – see ADORABLE RESCUE DOG – 'but who rescues you?' – see A HOUSE COMPLETELY TORN UP blamed on #RescueDog?

"HOW DARE YOU! SHAME #RescueDogs to sell FURNITURE? #boycottWayfair HOW DARE YOU! @petfinder @amandafnd @Dogs4Rescue @MillDogRescue."

MORE: NICS' Pauley Perrette's dark love life revealed

READ: Did you know that another actress was originally cast as Abby Sciuto on NCIS before Pauley Perrette?

Hammering her point home, Pauley added: "& @wayfair BREEDERS SELL puppies #puppymills. Dog rescuers place dogs who are past chew age. WE Need ADOPTERS & You slam #RescueDogs TO SELL FURNITURE? #RescuePets RULE! FO' SHAME #WAYFAIR."

Pauley is a huge animal lover

She concluded: "Dead dog blood on YOUR hands #BoycottWayfair Retweet @aspca @petfinder @americanhumane."

However, fans of Pauley were left divided over her actions, with many accusing the star of taking the ad too seriously. "Wow, I didn't take it as a bad commercial at all. Actually, thought it was pretty cute. You are over-dramatizing it," one said in response.

A second added: "No need to broadcast that you had a momentary bad reaction to a commercial and then take it to the extreme of using your popularity to publicly shame a company for a funny commercial. It's OK, just wow I didn't expect that, but this kinda thing happens to everyone at least once."

She once presented at the Hero Dog Awards

Others agreed with her though, with one writing: "Agreed! Horrible commercial." Another said: "OMG seriously? What the heck were they thinking."

Wayfair was also quick to respond to the former actress – who played chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto – insisting they never meant any "harm" with the ad.

"Thank you for bringing this to our attention, Pauley," they replied. "It was never our intention to harm or represent rescues in a negative light. We sincerely appreciate your concerns and have passed this feedback along to our team."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.