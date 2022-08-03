Jeremy Clarkson shares exciting Diddly Squat Farm news – but fans have questions

Jeremy Clarkson has been bombarded with questions from fans after announcing his Diddly Squat Farm will be open one extra day per week.

The presenter posted a clip to the @diddlysquat.farmshop Instagram, which has over 800,000 followers, showing himself walking around a patch of abundant shrubbery after letting it grow wild.

WATCH: Clarkson's Farm has been a huge hit

"So pleased with my wilding, I’m opening Diddly Squat Farm Shop an extra day each week! Wednesday - Sunday 9.30-4.30pm," he captioned the clip.

Despite the welcome news, fans were after more. A second season update to be specific.

"When is season two up?" quizzed one fan and "When does the new season drop?" echoed another.

The star has let his farm grow wild in areas

"What days is Jeremy Clarkson at the farm shop?" one wanted to know and: "Need any staff?" enquired another.

Many fans also commented on the successful wilding project. "Compared to the mud bath it once was with that big digger you had last season this is brilliant," applauded one follower.

The Amazon Prime Video show has been commissioned for another series, but we are yet to hear when the launch date is so watch this space!

"Series two promises to bring more laughs, triumphs and tribulations, and of course more farming faux pas, as we follow Jeremy and co on their agricultural adventure," the official synopsis reads.

The star's farm has come under some scrutiny

Jeremy's Chipping Norton property reportedly boasts six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a cinema, games room, a yard for horses, and space for five cars.

While the show has been a real hit with fans, this popularity has caused some issues with local neighbours due to the large swathes of people who come to visit the farm and farm shop.

Writing on the Top Gear website, Jeremy spoke about his reasoning behind the huge project: "I have bought a farm. There are many sensible reasons for this. Land is a better investment than any bank can offer.

"The government doesn't get any of my money when I die. And the price of the food that I grow can only go up. But there is another, much more important reason: I can now have a quad bike."

