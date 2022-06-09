Princess Eugenie reveals peek inside August's nursery in heartwarming post The doting mum shared a rare photo with her son on World Oceans Day

Princess Eugenie shared a special moment with her son August on Wednesday, as they read a book together to mark World Oceans Day.

The doting mum shared a sweet snap on Instagram Stories showing herself and August sitting together on the floor in what is likely the toddler's nursery, as she pointed out colourful fish in their book.

The sweet snap offered a rare glimpse inside the family home, which has taupe carpets and a geometric patterned woven rug on the floor. "#WorldOceansDay," Eugenie simply wrote alongside the photo.

Earlier in the day, Princess Eugenie had visited the Câr Y Môr regenerative ocean farm with environmental charity WWF UK for World Oceans Day.

The Queen’s granddaughter is an ambassador of the Blue Marine Foundation and visited the seaweed and shellfish farm, then returned inland to see the seaweed processing facilities.

It has been a busy week for Eugenie, as she attended several events to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee over the weekend, including a Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, Platinum Party at the Palace, and the pageant, where she even brought August along to join in the fun.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old and her husband Jack Brooksbank have recently made a big change to their living situation, as they are splitting their time between the UK and Portugal, where Jack has got a new job.

Princess Eugenie took August to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant

The couple, who have been living in Prince Harry and Meghan's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, are now understood to have returned to London, where they will use Nottingham Cottage as their base.

They will also spend much of their time at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, as Jack is now working with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development.

As reported by The Telegraph, Jack is understood to be "working on marketing, sales and promotion" and they also revealed that prices at the sought-after development will start from a staggering £3.6million.

