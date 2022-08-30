Cristiano Ronaldo's jaw-dropping global property portfolio revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo has lived in several countries around the world throughout his football career, and thanks to his impressive net worth of an estimated £367million, he has amassed some incredible homes along the way.

The Manchester United footballer owns properties in countries including Spain and Madeira, and has spared no expense on his next home, which is expected to be completed in early 2023. Discover all about Cristiano's global property portfolio below…

A £17million Portugal megamansion

Cristiano is currently constructing his dream family home on the Portugese Riviera, where he is reportedly planning to retire after the end of his football career. It will reportedly have an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, two annexes where Cristiano's mum, Dolores Aveiro, can stay, and an enormous garage that could house up to 30 supercars.

Meanwhile, the footballer is reportedly hoping to buy a neighbouring golf club and demolish it as it spoils his view from the new home, but he has offered to relocate the entire building and its car park elsewhere.

A seven-storey mansion in Madeira

Cristiano spent around £7million transforming a warehouse into a luxurious seven-storey home in Funchal, Madeira, complete with two Olympic-sized swimming pools, a jacuzzi and a football pitch. He reportedly uses the property as another holiday home when he's visiting family, and spent a lot of time there during the coronavirus pandemic.

A £1.4million Costa del Sol holiday home

The 37-year-old reportedly splashed out £1.4million on a holiday home in an exclusive area on the Costa del Sol in 2019, which has four bedrooms, a private golf course, an in-built cinema and infinity pool with stunning sea views.

Adjoining villas in Turin

During Cristiano's time playing for Juventus, he lived in two neighbouring villas in Turin, which he reportedly loved because of their similarities to his former home in Madrid. Like his other properties, the villas had all of the luxurious amenities he could possibly need, including a swimming pool, gym, and amazing views across Turin.

Ronaldo's former £4.8m Madrid home

When Cristiano played for Real Madrid, he invested in a £4.8million mansion in the exclusive La Finca neighbourhood, which has indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a state-of-the-art gym, and even a football pitch where he could perfect his skills at home.

