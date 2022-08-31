How to style your houseplants and flower arrangements like a royal

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Award-winning florist to the royals, Larry Walshe, has revealed the themes and styles loved by royal households and we have examples of florals and foliage loved by the Queen, Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan that you can emulate yourself at home – whatever your budget.

PHOTOS: 10 beautiful photos of the royals at the Chelsea Flower Show

"This style of design also lends itself particularly well to sustainable methods of construction," says Larry, the founder of the UK's first sustainable florist service, Bloom. As well as creating stunning displays for royal and celebrity homes, Larry Walshe Studios won the 2021 bronze award at The RHS Chelsea Flower Show for best floral installation.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton and her children explore her Royal Chelsea Flower Show Garden

Keep reading to find out which floral and foliage colour schemes, themes and textures the royals have opted for in their homes.

Larry's English rose display at Hampton Court Palace

Royal households follow key trends

"The natural look is continuing to be a growing trend. Garden-inspired designs that bring the outdoors, inside are continuing to grow in popularity," Larry told HELLO!.

Simple and quintessential garden blooms make an impact

Royal households also love the English Garden theme - and there is so much scope for variety. Larry enthuses: "I always consider this look to be one of my favourites – there is a huge amount of texture, depth and movement realised with schemes of this nature and they always appear quintessentially English."

PHOTOS: 10 beautiful photos of the royals at the Chelsea Flower Show

The Queen decorates her banquet tables with red and pink roses

The Queen loves roses, and pink and red blossoms are featured throughout all six of her private gardens. According to the Royal Collection Trust, some of the sweetly fragranced flowers are picked and used in table decorations at banquets.

Royal households value sustainable floral décor

Larry, being a trailblazer in sustainability in floristry, passionately agrees with the royals' English Garden-themed preferences. "This style of design also lends itself particularly well to sustainable methods of construction so again, another reason it is one of my favourites."

Ample evergreen foliage is preferred

When Duchess Kate designed her Back to Nature garden for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, her garden featured an “incredible edibles” section. The patch included fruits such as wild strawberries, but you could add fragrant herbs and even citrus fruits are easy to grow and make a bright and modern centrepiece or coffee table feature.

MORE: Houseplants that get the royal seal of approval

Dispersing long-stemmed garden blossoms look most natural

"Using water and mosses instead of floral foam makes this look much kinder on the environment and utilising lots of flower types makes for a really interesting setting that will continue to give your guests looks to look at and discover during the day."

Be inspired by Duchess Kate's incredible edible garden

Duchess Meghan's previous Instagram posts show that mastered the art of strategically placing small potted succulents upon shelves and stacks of books throughout her former Toronto home. The decoration breathed life into the space.

How royals Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are influencing trends worldwide

The royals embraced Zoom as a means to carry out their engagements during lockdown which provided unprecedented insight into their home decor. Meghan and Harry's home office in California is decorated with a large fiddle fig tree and Kate and William's Kensignton home featured a large palm tree and ferns, all of which grow wonderfully well in UK soil.

SEE: Prince William and Duchess Kate's magical garden is blooming – see photo

Kate and Meghan love having fern and palm trees indoors

Larry Walshe has since used an abundance of fern in his household and events displays for clients found and small cuttings of fern and hebs look lovely in small crystal vases.

Meghan's former home featured tiny potted succulents

When Duchess Meghan married Prince Harry in May 2018, her bouquet included Forget-Me-Nots that were hand-picked by Harry from the couple's private garden at Kensington Palace – which were Princess Diana's favourite.

Brides are emulating the royal preference for outdoors-indoors

As a luxury florist, Larry is often hired to design weddings and he has noticed that this natural, "quintessentially English" garden theme "is particularly popular with couples coming to the UK from abroad as they are always keen to receive a truly British experience."

PHOTOS: 22 of the most stunning royal wedding bouquets

SEE: Sustainable wedding flowers for every budget in 2023





Make use of abundant garden plants like hydrangeas

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.