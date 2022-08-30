8 best baby gates to keep your home safe for infants

Between six and nine months, your baby will start crawling and their natural curiosity will lead them to go on a little journey all over your home. Babies, though adorable, do not yet understand the dangers that lurk at every corner of even the most humble home. Their intrepid little spirits will be fully set on exploring every nook and cranny, like tiny Magellans on a mission to circumnavigate the globe. This round-up of the best baby gates will help keep your little explorer safe no matter where their travels take them.

What to look for when buying baby gates

Overall design, ease of use and assembly, and adherence to industry safety standards should be top of mind when looking for the best baby gates. Measure the space where you plan to put the baby gate(s) before making a purchase. Mounting blocks include uneven surfaces or molding, which may require more tools or installation pieces. Walk-through gates are also recommended over climb-over gates to prevent adults from tripping over the top of the gate. With walk-through gates, you can simply open the little door and pass through.

Locking mechanisms are another thing to consider when shopping for the best baby gate. A self-locking mechanism is your best bet because it allows the baby gate to automatically lock. You might think you’ll never forget to lock a baby gate with a two-step, non-automatic locking mechanism, but it’s better to be safe than sorry. Finally, make sure to look for JPMA (Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association) certification, which guarantees that the gate has gone through rigorous third-party testing for height and safety spacing. Of course, none of these things will matter if you’re not sure how to correctly set up the baby gate, so consider getting an expert to help.

Best baby gates for stairs

Kidco Safeway Baby Gate, $69.99, Target

Specifically made for use at the top of stairs, this Kidco baby gate is ideal for stairs with banisters. However, it can also be used at the bottom of stairs thanks to having both hardware-mount and pressure-mount capabilities.

Evenflo Walk-thru Top of Stairs Baby Gate, $44.99, Walmart

The Evenflo baby gate for stairs can be installed in minutes, slides easily to expand, and boasts a unique one-hand latch. The gate also opens in both directions and doesn’t have a floor-bar to allow for easy walk-throughs without tripping. It is JPMA certified too.

Qdos Extending Safegate 29”, was $54.95 now $49.95, Babylist

This great baby gate for stairs meets US, European, and Canadian safety standards. Made of sturdy metal, it can be mounted inside or outside a door frame or at an angle up to 180 degrees. It’s also safe for either the top or the bottom of a stairway.

Best retractable baby gates

Jool Baby Retractable Baby Safety Gate, $94.99, Buy Buy Baby

Featuring a double locking system, this retractable baby gate is secure and tamper-resistant for children and has a swivel function that enables three positioning options. It’s also compact and easily collapsible for storing away when not in use.

Baby Delight Go With Me Expandable Folding Gate, $57.99, Buy Buy Baby

Reviewers rave about this gate having the “most stress free set up” and that it “can be made to fit any type of doorway.” It also expands easily and can be folded away for convenient storage. Remember never to use pressure mount gates like this one at the top of stairs.

Best baby gates with doors

Qdos Crystal Clear Pressure Mount Acrylic Baby Gate, was $189.95 now $179.95, Babylist

You don’t have to compromise safety or style with this modern baby gate from Qdos. This pressure-mounted baby gate meets the toughest European standards (more stringent than US or Canadian standards) as well as US and Canadian safety standards. Its At-A-glance Indicator shows green when the gate is locked and red when it’s unlocked. Note: Pressure-mounted gates should not be used at the top of stairs.

Summer Infant Main Street Extra Tall Baby Gate, $89.99, Target

With a door that swings in both directions, this extra tall baby gate from Summer Infant is great for extra-wide spaces and is tall enough to keep toddlers safe too. Easy to install and featuring an auto-lock mechanism, it’s also got some stylish flair for the modern home.

Regalo Easy Step Walk-Thru Baby Gate, $39.81, Walmart

One of the most highly reviewed and recommended baby gates, the Regalo Walk-Thru Baby Gate is extra wide, easy to install with a pressure mount design, certified to JPMA standards, and includes multiple safety-lock features.

