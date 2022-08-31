Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'healing' £11m Montecito mansion they couldn't resist - photos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their Montecito home in June 2020, and in a new interview, Meghan revealed they fell in love with the property instantly.

"We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

WATCH: Prince Harry films from luxurious home office

It's easy to see why Harry and Meghan are so enamored with the property. Featuring everything from a spa and tennis court to an outdoor pool and even a private playground for their children Archie and Lilibet to enjoy, it has all the couple could possibly want – and more.

Since moving in, the couple have added their own personal touches throughout, with a grand piano given to them as a housewarming gift by Tyler Perry in their living room, and Soho House rose-water candles to scent each room. Here's everything you need to know…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bedroom

There may be no public photos of Harry and Meghan's bedroom, but HomeAdvisor previously reconstructed the space as a 3D floor plan, complete with digitally rendered interiors. It showed that the couple's suite features four separate areas: an outdoor terrace, the bedroom, an en-suite bathroom and a dressing room.

A floor plan of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bedroom

The bedroom features a large bed with two matching bedside tables at either side, and a chaise longue at the end, while the bathroom has a white tub, a single sink, a shower, and a separate toilet cubicle. The dressing room has storage at one side, and a seating area with two chairs next to the window at the other.

As for the outdoor space, the bedroom opens to a terrace via double French doors with wooden frames, where the Duke and Duchess have two white armchairs, a matching sofa, and two wooden tables.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home office

The Duchess gave a full look at her incredible home office on her 40th birthday as she launched a special initiative.

Meghan sat at her rustic wooden desk on one of two cream dining room style chairs, while the other was draped with a Hermes blanket, and behind her, a traditional fireplace was in full view.

The mother-of-two used a stack of white books to prop her laptop up to eye level, and her sprawling desk was full of lots more aesthetically pleasing products in matching muted tones. We wish our home office looked this cool!

They have decorated their home with sentimental artwork

The couple has a large artwork reading 'I love California'. The US is obviously close to Meghan's heart as it is where she grew up and her mother Doria Ragland still lives there, while Harry's late mother Princess Diana was also said to have been considering a move there.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's living room

The couple's home follows a neutral colour scheme

The Duchess of Sussex first unveiled the couple's living room during a surprise appearance on America's Got Talent. In the background there were several references to Meghan and Harry's lives. In a stack of books, A Photographer's Life; 1990-2005 by Annie Leibovitz, the celebrity photographer who has captured portraits of the Queen, Harry's grandmother, is visible.

The couple also own Women: National Geographic Image Collection, a photography collection which "reveals the lives of women from around the globe, accompanied by revelatory new interviews and portraits of contemporary trailblazers including Oprah Winfrey, Jane Goodall and Christiane Amanpour."

The prints seen on the wall behind Meghan, meanwhile, were also reported to have been gifted to them by their close friend Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess filmed inside their living room

Shortly after, Meghan and Harry appeared in another video call from the same spot, when they had added a celestine crystal to the dresser behind them. The stone is believed to be "best used for pursuing spiritual strength" and "gaining understanding and promoting inner peace", and is also "used as a focus point of meditation, prayer or mindfulness". In Meghan's former lifestyle blog The Tig, she affirmed that meditation became "the quietude that rocked my world".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's garden

Prince Harry and Meghan showcased their beautiful garden. Credit: Time/ Time 100

In September 2020, the couple appeared from their garden for TIME 100's primetime broadcast. The video showed just a small corner of the royal couple's grounds, which span 7.38 acres and are framed by trees including pines and cypresses. Though not visible, it is also believed that Harry has had several forget-me-nots planted in memory of his mother Princess Diana, as they were her favourite plant.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's pool

Their house was listed on the rental platform Giggster for people to hire out for shoots and events and one of the highlights is most certainly the pool. In the original images, it is shown surrounded by sun loungers and sun umbrellas – making it the perfect place to relax in the sunshine.

The family have a stunning outdoor area / Image: Giggster

The exterior of the house lives up to its chateau name and features climbing foliage and traditional rustic shutters.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wine cellar

Parties at the Sussexes are guaranteed to be a hit with an entire wine cellar filled with bottles of vino! The stone walls and traditional wooden shelving make it very ornate and grand – and we love the chandelier!

Their wine cellar is seriously impressive! / Image: Giggster

Here's everything else you need to know about the property...

Where is Harry and Meghan's home?

It's located in Montecito in Santa Barbara. The neighbourhood is renowned for its secluded hillside estates that promise the utmost privacy, and thus have attracted a whole host of celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise and Ellen DeGeneres, who own homes there. Harry and Meghan's property is situated on a private road with a lengthy driveway and large security gates.

The couple moved in with son Archie before Lilibet was born

How much did Harry and Meghan's home cost?

According to TMZ, the Duke and Duchess spent £11.2million on the property. Such a hefty price tag got them 18,000 square feet on five acres of land.

What is it like inside Harry and Meghan's home?

Inside, the house has a grand total of nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. Reports say that there is also a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, which Harry and Meghan will no doubt use for other members of the family and especially Meghan's mother Doria, who lives closeby in Los Angeles and will likely spend time there.

Meghan's mother Doria lives nearby

The main house includes a library, an office, a spa with a separate dry and wet sauna, a gym, a games room, an arcade, a movie theatre, a wine cellar and a garage with space for five cars.

Outside, there is endless lawn space with tiered rose gardens, a tennis court, a tea house, a large outdoor pool and even a children's cottage for Archie and Lilibet.

