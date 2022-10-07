The late Queen’s secret worry about Buckingham Palace home The former monarch had worries

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away on 8 September, but during her 70-year reign, she had a huge worry about tourists when they came and visited her London home, Buckingham Palace.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place: Inside the chapel at Windsor Castle

All was revealed by royal sculptor Frances Seleglman, as in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, she revealed the then-monarch was "worried about anybody getting run over" outside of the palace.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall admits biggest regret about relationship with the Queen

"There were lots of things that I wouldn't discuss, but there was lots of caring and talking about the people walking around in front of the palace," Frances said. "She was always so worried about that, worried about anybody getting run over because she said they don't look properly where they're going – at that time it was a road."

The Queen was worried about the road outside of the palace

Frances also confessed that the Queen would speak openly about the guests staying at her palace.

"She was talking to me about people staying at the palace, coming from different countries staying there and how they were in the palace and what they were like, and how they would act in the palace – things like that," she told HELLO!

While the grand palace may have been synonymous with the Queen, rumour has it that she didn't much like the huge residence.

As reported by royal biographer Penny Junor in her book The Firm, the Queen wanted to remain living at Clarence House after her father's death, but it was, in fact, Sir Winston Churchill who strongly encouraged the move to Buckingham Palace.

MORE: Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex's 120-room mansion that's worth £30m – tour

READ: King Charles reveals 'chaos' at home he's passed on to Prince William

The Queen's unhappiness with moving from her first marital home to Buckingham Palace was also depicted in the Netflix show, The Crown.

The late monarch chose to stay at Windsor Castle after a while

The monarch was clearly very fond of Windsor Castle, as she chose to spend the majority of the coronavirus pandemic at the 900-year-old property along with the 'HMS bubble' of 22 staff members.

The final years of her life were spent enjoying the quiet surroundings in Windsor as opposed to the hustle and bustle of the UK capital.

Now, three artists who portrayed the Queen throughout her life and spent time with her while she sat for their portraits, are showing their work in an exhibition titled Majesty: A Tribute to the Queen. The exhibition at London's Quantus gallery runs until 12 October.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.