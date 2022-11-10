Carole Middleton reveals Christmas plans at home with Prince George and Co

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales' mother Carole Middleton has revealed her festive plans in her latest Party Pieces newsletter – and we think Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be fully on board with the seasonal fun!

On Wednesday's instalment of the newsletter, Carole titled it: "Christmas decorations I'll be decking the halls with," and she included her star buys for the magical time of year.

The 67-year-old went on to say: "I've really enjoyed curating this year's festive collections and making sure we have everything you need to make the season extra special. I hope our 'party pieces' help transform your home into a magical winter wonderland for the whole family to enjoy!"

Carole's festive collection is live

Carole's favourite festive picks included a beautiful classic foliage garland, a cream knitted Christmas stocking and a box of fun nutcracker Christmas crackers.

Shop the pieces:

Christmas foliage garland runner, £22.99, Party Pieces

Cream knitted stocking, £9.99, Party Pieces

Metallic nutcracker crackers, £25, Party Pieces

Carole is a hands-on grandmother, getting stuck into fun and games with the kids. In an interview with Good Housekeeping she said: "I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground. As long as I am able to, that's what I'll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides."

The Wales' have moved closer to Carole and Michael Middleton

This Christmas, Princess Kate and her husband Prince William, along with their children will be much closer to Carole and Michael Middleton as they have relocated to Windsor. We're sure they will be able to celebrate together, either at Carole and Michael's stunning home or the Wales' new residence, Adelaide Cottage.

Carole is also a doting grandmother to Pippa Middleton's three children, Arthur, Grace and new baby Rose. It sounds like it'll be a jam-packed family Christmas!

