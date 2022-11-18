Strictly's Janette Manrara unveils stunning home transformation – and wow!

Strictly star Janette Manrara put her decorating skills to the test on Thursday as she unveiled her "Christmas corner."

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec share update on future baby plans

Over on Instagram, the It Takes Two presenter treated her fans to a rare glimpse inside her cosy home. In the festive clip, Janette playfully unveiled her stunning Christmas tree with a series of clever transitions.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Janette Manrara tackles gruelling workout

Her twinkling tree featured an array of gorgeous silver ornaments, strings of lights and a chic silver star tree topper. Elsewhere in the home video, Janette shared a sneak peek of her luxe interior update.

Getting into the spirit of things, the Miami-born professional dancer elevated her living room with a plethora of pillar candles, a reindeer tray, a mini silver wreath and a giant star light.

SEE: Aljaz Skorjanec delights fans with 'remarkable' baby photo

MORE: Strictly star Janette Manrara on dealing with negative judges’ comments - EXCLUSIVE

"It's officially the most wonderful time of the year! Time to put up the holiday decorations and feel festive at home," she penned in the caption.

Janette decorated her London home

"I've finally put my decorations up, including one of the most iconic parts of the holidays, the Christmas Tree! Loving all of the decorations from @freemans. Perfect colour tones, and a perfect size tree for our cozy living room.

"The candles are beautiful in a trio w/ the winter themed tray, and the star gives a beautiful warm light to tie it all together. Feels perfect to just sit in the living room w/ a cuppa and a good book, while enjoying my little Christmas corner."

The TV star added a selection of candles

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Merry Christmas Janette! Love the tree it looks stunning," whilst a second simply noted: "Happy Christmas," followed by a tree emoji.

Janette's merry transformation nonetheless split opinion. "Following weekend for me," chimed one follower, whilst a second stressed: "Time to worry about paying my fuel bills and buy food, you live in a different world."

The couple tied the knot in 2017

The TV star shares her stunning London pad with her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec. Speaking of the pandemic with Dr Ranj on his podcast Steths, Drugs & Rock 'n' Roll, the professional dancer said: "We've learned to live in our own home, which we never felt before.

"Now our living room actually feels like our living room. I like the kitchen, I was never friends with the kitchen before and Aljaz has loved just taking time to himself."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.