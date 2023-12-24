Hugh Jackman shares peek of first bittersweet Christmas since split from Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman is gearing up for what might be a bittersweet holiday season, as it marks the first since his separation from estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

The former couple were married for 27 years and 55-year-old Hugh and 68-year-old Deborra-Lee announced on September 15 that they were splitting up.

The actor, who has been filming the third upcoming Deadpool movie in the past few months, is back home for the holidays and shared a peek at his first post-split Christmas.

Hugh posted a photograph of his Christmas celebration, which featured huge French windows looking out onto the large estate with a wooden sled in the background and a beautifully decorated tree with a bounty of gifts underneath.

The Australian star was dressed stylishly in a pastel green corduroy bomber jacket with an off-white sweatshirt underneath, black jeans, and white sneakers. "Merry Christmas Eve!" he joyfully captioned his photo.

Fans inundated the actor with sweet wishes as well, with one also joking: "He’s dressing like Ryan Reynolds now haha," and a second adding: "All I want for Christmas is Wolverine." A third said: "Merry, Merry Christmas, Hugh! So good to see you looking so well!" with a fourth gushing: "Merry Christmas Eve to you, have a great time, Bub."

Hugh and Deborra-Lee released a statement in September confirming the end of their marriage. "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they shared with People.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they concluded, signing off: "Deb and Hugh Jackman."

Since then, the actor has once again returned to his usual active self on social media, happily plugging his return to his Wolverine form opposite Ryan Reynolds and sharing glimpses of his workouts and nods to his iconic character.

Previously, however, Ryan took to social media with a message (supported by Hugh) warning fans and other social accounts from posting spoilers and leaks from the set of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

"Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies," the Canadian-American star penned. "It's important for us to shoot the new DEADPOOL film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally."

Indirectly referencing the paparazzi and set spillers, he added: "Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone."

He continued: "Here's hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back showing images before they're ready. The film is built for audience joy – and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen.

"Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they're excited," he penned. "I realize these aren't real world issues and it's firmly in the 'good problems' bucket."

He sweetly concluded his statement with: "I love making this movie."

