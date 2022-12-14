Prince Harry's private Eton bedroom is so surprising in resurfaced photos

Prince Harry's Eton bedroom is revealed in all its glory in resurfaced photos, and it just might surprise you as it's worlds away from Kensington Palace where he was raised with brother Prince William and the megamansion he lives in now with his wife Meghan Markle.

The royal gave an unprecedented glimpse at his school life before he left the college in 2003, posing for photos in his bedroom that had been decorated with posters and included a sweet tribute to his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales

One photo showed the Prince posing on a leather chair in his bedroom, next to a wooden desk and chest of drawers. Harry had filled the room with personal mementoes and posters, with a framed portrait of his late mother – taken by Mario Testino – taking pride of place on his desk. Meanwhile, Harry also had a coffee table book dedicated to the photographer's work on top of his chest of drawers, alongside a CD player, speakers, and other books.

Recently resurfaced photos offer a glimpse inside Prince Harry's Eton bedroom

Other items hung on a noticeboard included an England flag, a printed letter, and a number of posters that appeared to have been torn out of magazines. Elsewhere in his bedroom, the teenager had a framed photo of his dad Prince Charles and grandmother the Queen. He topped the bed with a blue checked duvet cover, while grey checked curtains hung at the windows.

The Prince had a framed portrait of his mother on his desk

Prince Harry joined Eton College in 1998, and left in 2003 with 11 GCSEs and two A-Levels – a B in art and D in Geography. His older brothe William also attended the college, where he achieved three A-Levels – an A in geography, a B in history of art and a C in biology.

Harry had other family photos and posters on the walls

Harry now lives stateside with his wife Meghan, and we're positively sure they have a more lavish bedroom than this at their family property.

